The 2023 NFL Draft has come is ending, but the action continues. The Cowboys, like all the other franchises in the NFL, will be signing their undrafted free agent class for 2023. This isn’t just a throwaway exercise as teams find contributors regularly from UDFAs, and occasionally come up with a star. Dallas has had notable players in recent memory like Tony Romo, Miles Austin, and Dan Bailey come by way of undrafted free agency. Current Cowboys lineman Terence Steele was undrafted.

Reports about different players agreeing to terms with the Cowboys will be flying in very fast so we have put together a tracker for all of the names as they do so. We will update the list as more names become available. Occasionally there are false or conflicting reports about players signing, and when that happens we will try to clean it up as soon as possible.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agents

FB Hunter Kuepke - North Dakota State (per Tom Pelissero)

OLB Tyrus Wheat - Mississippi State (per Tom Pleissero)

The #Cowboys are signing former Mississippi State OLB Tyrus Wheat to a deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus plus $185K salary guarantee, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

DE Isaiah Land - Florida A&M (per Aaron Wilson)

WR David Durden - West Florida (per Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys reached terms with undrafted rookie WR David Durden from West Florida, person familiar with agreement said. Former Boston Red Sox prospect dominated the competition in Division II last year, posting 54 catches for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 29, 2023

OT Earl Bostick Jr. - Kansas (per Tom Pelissero)

Former Kansas OT Earl Bostick Jr. is signing with the #Cowboys on a deal that includes $200,000 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

TE Princeton Fant - Tennessee (per Michael Gehlken)

Last updated: 7:40 PM ET, 4/29