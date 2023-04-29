Cowboys Draft 2023: Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn getting drafted by his dad was an amazing moment

.@dallascowboys scout Chris Vaughn gave Stephen Jones & Jerry Jones a big hug when they drafted his son, Deuce Vaughn. ❤️— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023
: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/yVqPz6soaQ
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys draft analysis: Why the Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round
- Dallas Cowboys NFL draft results 2023 tracker
- NFL draft results 2023: Dallas Cowboys select Deuce Vaughn with No. 212 pick
- Cowboys draft analysis: Why the Cowboys picked corner Eric Scott Jr. in the sixth round
- Cowboys draft 2023: Dallas trades into the sixth round using a 2024 draft pick
- Cowboys draft analysis: Why the Cowboys picked tackle Asim Richards in the fifth round
Loading comments...