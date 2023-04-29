As if the Dallas Cowboys needed to make any more signs they’re all-in on building a defensive-minded football team around Dan Quinn, the team traded a fifth-round pick next year to make the first pick of this year’s sixth round. Adding yet another defender with Eric Scott Jr. out of Southern Mississippi, the Cowboys are well into looking ahead at future team needs at this point in their draft.

Cornerback is a position a team can never have enough of, but the Cowboys depth chart on paper doesn’t have a ton of snaps available outside of Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and Daron Bland right now. Bland being a success story as a fifth-round pick in Quinn’s defense is hope for Scott Jr. as the top sixth-round selection. Scott Jr. is listed at six feet and 197 pounds, both exactly identical to Bland’s numbers from the Cowboys’ official roster.

While it may be more of an uphill battle for Scott Jr. to see the field directly because of Bland, the Cowboys can tap into his production on the ball when the time comes for cornerback depth to step up. Scott Jr. returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns in his final collegiate season, finishing with five in 31 games.

Scott Jr. is a prototypical press corner in his build with length and size to match up, but his technique to actually play NFL wide receivers in man coverage will need work. Lance Zierlein’s list of strengths on Scott Jr.’s scouting report reads like a wish list for Quinn’s desired traits at the position.

Strengths Big, long cornerback with untapped press potential. Explosive tester with 39 1/2-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-1 broad jump. Looks to jump underneath routes from zone shuffle. Bodies up targets and challenges the catch. Squeezes vertical routes and will find football when he’s in position. Quick to jump in off the edge when diagnosing run.

This deep into the draft, with the Cowboys having just two picks remaining, all teams are looking for are potential traits to develop and mold into future starters, and Scott Jr. gives them this as the right scheme fit to tap into his upside.

Scott Jr. was also one of the remaining Cowboys’ pre-draft 30 visits, leaving just TCU RB Zach Evans, Hawaii OL Ilm Manning, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez, Stephen F. Austin DE BJ Thompson, UCLA OL Raiqwon O’Neal, and Virginia Tech OL Silas Dzansi as available players to target with their 212th or 244th overall picks - already addressing the offensive line in the fifth with North Carolina’s Asim Richards.