This year’s draft has had a mixed bag of position groups but with a definite defensive lean. As we get late into the third day of the draft, the defensive pieces keep on coming as Dan Quinn and company trade up to take a cornerback to add to the unit.

Cowboys trade up to the top of the sixth round and at No. 178 overall they take Southern Miss CB Eric Scott Jr. Another 30 visit player. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 29, 2023

The Cowboys made a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs by packaging a pick from next year to move up and take Eric Scott Jr.

Compensation: Cowboys gave the Chiefs a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for the first pick of sixth round (No. 178 overall), which Dallas used on Southern Miss CB Eric Scott Jr. Team hosted Scott on a 30 visit. Did not want to risk losing him. Still two more picks today. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 29, 2023

The cornerback out of Southern Mississippi was a ‘top 30 visit’ and Quinn and company thought enough of the young man to trade up to secure him. By doing so the Cowboys add another chess piece to the defensive backfield as well as another special teams player for John Fassell to work with.

With the trade involving collateral from next years draft, the Dallas Cowboys still have two more selections at 212 and 244 to add more talent to the roster.