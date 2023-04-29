 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys draft 2023: Dallas trades into the sixth round using a 2024 draft pick

The Cowboys made a move up the board to snag a cornerback at the top of the sixth round.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Troy at Southern Miss Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This year’s draft has had a mixed bag of position groups but with a definite defensive lean. As we get late into the third day of the draft, the defensive pieces keep on coming as Dan Quinn and company trade up to take a cornerback to add to the unit.

The Cowboys made a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs by packaging a pick from next year to move up and take Eric Scott Jr.

The cornerback out of Southern Mississippi was a ‘top 30 visit’ and Quinn and company thought enough of the young man to trade up to secure him. By doing so the Cowboys add another chess piece to the defensive backfield as well as another special teams player for John Fassell to work with.

With the trade involving collateral from next years draft, the Dallas Cowboys still have two more selections at 212 and 244 to add more talent to the roster.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys Draft 2023: All information, news, reports, and rumors that you need to know

View all 55 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys