With the 212th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn from Kansas State. The Cowboys add help for Tony Pollard, and get the explosive Vaughn. His father is a Cowboys scout.

Vaughn’s playing style is similar to that of former NFL running back Jacquizz Rodgers, but Rodgers was much heavier than Vaughn at a similar height. Despite the versatility, production and durability, teams might focus on his lack of size. However, he sees the field clearly, is fearless between the tackles, possesses quality contact balance and finds his way into the end zone as a runner and receiver. Vaughn has an uphill climb ahead of him, but his history of consistent, high-end production makes the climb to success seem achievable.

Vaughn’s height is disarming for defenders when you first see him on tape. But then you watch him play, and you quickly forget about that number. The new number that comes to mind? The yardage he’s racking up in the open field and as a receiver. When people doubted him, Vaughn made them pay. Even when they respected him, he commanded more. In just three years with the Kansas State Wildcats, Vaughn amassed nearly 5,000 total yards from scrimmage and 43 total touchdowns; 3,604 yards and 34 scores came on the ground. Meanwhile, from 2021 to 2022, Vaughn registered 91 catches for 846 yards and seven scores through the air.

Round 1, pick 26 - DT Mazi Smith (Michigan)

Round 2, pick 58 - TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

Round 3, pick 90 - LB DeMarvion Overshown (Texas)

Round 4, pick 129 - DE Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Round 5, pick 169 - OT Asim Richards (North Carolina)

Round 6, pick 178 (trade) - CB Eric Scott Jr. (Southern Miss)

Round 6, pick 212 - RB Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State)

Round 7, pick 244

Cowboys Day 3 needs:

OG/OL: The Cowboys lost Connor McGovern, last year’s starter, and have yet to really replace him in the lineup. Tyler Smith could be the guy if they wanted, but they might prefer him at tackle, especially given Tyron Smith’s injury history, and Terence Steele’s injury recovery.

RB: Dallas begins life without Ezekiel Elliott (unless they re-sign him). With Tony Pollard as RB1, the Cowboys could use a complement, especially with Pollard on a one-year deal.

WR: The team brought in Brandin Cooks giving them a solid top three, but depth is an issue. It hurt them last year, they will want to reinforce the position for 2023.