Cowboys draft 2023: Watch Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn call son Deuce Vaughn, tell him team drafted him

#CowboysNation, get your tissues ready— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 30, 2023
Chris Vaughn of the scouting department made the call to his son, @C_Vaughn22, to tell him he’s officially a member of the #DallasCowboys #CowboysDraft | @ATT pic.twitter.com/MszgQpRmhl
More From Blogging The Boys
