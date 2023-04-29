 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys draft 2023: Watch Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn call son Deuce Vaughn, tell him team drafted him

An incredible moment for the Vaughn family.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys