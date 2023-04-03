We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at cornerback Emmanuel Forbes from the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Emmanuel Forbes was a 4-star prospect (247 Sports). He received nine offers but chose to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2020.

It didn’t take long for Forbes’ to get a starting role. By Week 6 of his freshman year, he was on the starting roster and played 617 defensive snaps. He made 45 tackles, five interceptions with three pick-sixes and also added six pass break-ups. He finished his first year allowing a passer rating of 98.5.

In 2021, Forbes picked up where he left off and played a total of 685 snaps. He made 45 tackles with five tackles-for-loss while also adding an impressive 28 defensive stops. In coverage duties, Forbes made three interceptions and four pass break-ups while allowing a passer rating of 85.7.

In Forbes’ junior season in 2022, he became a complete shutdown corner playing 668 snaps on defense. He made 46 tackles and one TFL. It was in coverage that he became a force to reckon with. He allowed only a 50% completion rate while making six interceptions, scoring three touchdowns and allowing a very stingy passer rating of 44.4. In Week 5 versus Texas A&M, Forbes allowed no catches on four targets and made two interceptions, this was his career game and went back-to-back weeks allowing a passer rating of zero.

Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Junior

4-star high school recruit

Height- 6’0”

Weight- 166

Hands- 8 1/2

Arm Length- 32 1/4

Wingspan- 82 1/4

NFL Combine/Pro Day

10-Yard split- 1.48

40-Yard Time- 4.35s

Vert- 37.5”

Broad-131”

Awards:

2022- Second-Team All-America

2022- First Team All-SEC

2021- Second Team All-SEC

2020- Second Team All-SEC

Scorecard:

Overall- 87.1/100

Tackling- 74/100

Run Stopping- 92/100

Zone Coverage- 94/100

Man Coverage- 89/100

Speed- 94/100

Strength- 79/100

Acceleration- 94/100

Agility- 89/100

THE GOOD

A complete talent when the ball is in the air. Owns the FBS record for career pick-sixes, with six.

Contested catch specialist. Has no issues winning when high-pointing the ball.

Has insane burst and acceleration to catch up with receivers both in chase and backpedal.

Shown to have extra gear helping to hit high speeds.

Good tracking of the ball.

Sticks to receivers hip pocket extremely well in zone situations.

With his length, speed and jumping ability he completely eliminates deep pass attempts.

Has good aggression and awareness on run plays.

Comes down fast in run support with good vision.

THE BAD

Bigger and stronger receivers always manage to wall him off on run plays.

Will completely miss backs coming out the backfield with terrible angles.

Has issues with discipline. Eight penalties the last two years due to his over aggressive mentality.

Doesn’t have the experience playing from the slot.

Receivers can get past him in the open field with simple moves due to him wanting to lay the boom.

His frame is small leading to both issues with being strong-armed by receivers but also his durability in the NFL with his play style.

Takes a lot of chances and guesses in pass coverage.

THE FIT

Emmanuel Forbes is a top outside cornerback in this year’s draft. If you don’t watch anything else, just go watch his combine workout. He has a good understanding of playing both in press and zone coverage. His elite speed and acceleration along with his long strides chew up any soft spaces quickly and gets down on the ball in a hurry. He has the mentality and attitude of a lockdown corner and the on-field aggression to go with it. His issue will be how he can balance his aggressive play style with both his slight frame and pro level receivers at the next level.

Late-first-round talent.

(All scout consensus ranking: 40th)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

A leaner Kevin Smith