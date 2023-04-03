The Cowboys caught everyone by surprise with the way they attacked free agency. They traded late Day 3 picks for established veterans in Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, cut Ezekiel Elliott and replaced him with cheap veteran Ronald Jones, and re-signed their best pending free agents in Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Dante Fowler.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though, the team is not perfect yet. But it’s much harder now to identify which direction they’ll head in the draft, which is a very good thing. So now that the first few waves of free agency have panned out, let’s take a look at what the Cowboys could come away with in the draft.

First Round:

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): C.J. Stroud, QB - Ohio State

The Panthers traded away a lot of assets to move up to the first overall pick. Now the question is which quarterback they want. There seems to be a lot of smoke pointing to C.J. Stroud being the pick, and his skillset seems like an ideal match for new head coach Frank Reich’s offense.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB - Alabama

The Texans were reportedly interested in trading up to the top spot in order to land Bryce Young, but now they get him without even having to trade anything away. This should be a no-brainer for Houston.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, EDGE - Texas Tech

The Cardinals could, and probably should, entertain trade offers here. But if they stand pat and pick third overall, Tyree Wilson makes too much sense. Arizona is seriously lacking edge rushing juice, and Wilson’s combination of athleticism and his big frame make him a much more ideal fit for head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense than Alabama’s Will Anderson.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB - Florida

Unless the Colts can convince the Panthers to trade down with them - Carolina has remained adamant that this is an option for them - then they’re likely going to have to settle for what’s left at quarterback. Anthony Richardson then becomes the obvious pick, as his athleticism and strong arm would be an electric pairing with head coach Shane Steichen.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Calijah Kancey, iDL - Pitt

The Seahawks made the playoffs last year despite a notoriously unreliable defense, with particular issues along their defensive line. They signed Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, but would be wise to fortify the trenches with Calijah Kancey, an athletic pass rushing presence who would pair nicely with Jones.

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Will Anderson, EDGE - Alabama

Just as in my last mock draft, the Lions get a gift here with Will Anderson falling to them. EDGE isn’t a big need for the Lions, but general manager Brad Holmes is too smart to pass up a player like Anderson here.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB - Kentucky

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal, but they have an out after the first year. That should be a big hint that Josh McDaniels is still interested in finding a long-term solution at quarterback this summer, and Will Levis - who has all the traits but needs continued refinement - makes a lot of sense to draft and develop behind Garoppolo.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB - Texas

No team ran the ball more in 2022 than the Falcons, and their 4.9 yards per carry were fourth best in the league. It’s clear that head coach Arthur Smith - who earned his current job after building the Titans offense around Derrick Henry - believes in the run game. So why not add Bijan Robinson, an explosive, all-around back that’s clearly the best at his position this year?

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Jalen Carter, iDL - Georgia

Jalen Carter’s draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks for a variety of reasons, with rumors that some teams have taken him off their board altogether, but the Bears likely won’t care. They were connected to Carter before their trade down, and now that he slides down this far, Chicago manages to land the most dominant defender in college football last year.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Devon Witherspoon, CB - Illinois

The Eagles managed to re-sign James Bradberry and hold onto Darius Slay despite nearly releasing him. But Bradberry will be 30 before the start of this season, while Slay is already 32. Plus, they lost slot defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. Devon Witherspoon can contribute in the slot right away, and become a great replacement for either of the Eagles’ aging corners in a year or two.

11. Tennessee Titans: Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia

The Titans released the old and oft-injured Taylor Lewan, and free agent signing Andre Dillard isn’t a long-term solution at left tackle. Broderick Jones is a mammoth of a man with elite run blocking skills, which seems like the ideal fit for the Titans offense.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State

The Texans would love to grab a talented receiver to pair with their new quarterback, especially after trading away Brandin Cooks. Jaxon smith-Njigba is a polished route runner who can win in a multitude of ways, making him any quarterback’s best friend.

13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT - Northwestern

The Jets may or may not end up trading away this pick as part of their long-gestating deal for Aaron Rodgers, but as of publication this still belongs to the darker green football team. The Jets have a need at left tackle - 37-year-old Duane Brown held down the spot last year with Mekhi Becton retreating further and further into the team’s doghouse - so taking the uber-athletic and technically refined Peter Skoronski is a great way to fill that need. It’s also a nice addition for a veteran quarterback who clearly has no interest in taking anymore shots.

14. New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon

The Patriots re-signed Jonathan Jones for two years, seemingly shoring up their secondary, but Bill Belichick won’t be able to resist Christian Gonzalez still being available here. Gonzalez is an athletic freak with plenty of versatility, making him an ideal fit in New England.

15. Green Bay Packers: Darnell Washington, TE - Georgia

The Packers appear ready to move on from Marcedes Lewis, the massive blocking presence that’s been in Green Bay for all four of Matt LaFleur’s years there. Coupled with the loss of Robert Tonyan in free agency, and tight end is a position of need. Darnell Washington is like a more athletic Lewis with a higher ceiling as a pass catcher, so the appeal here is obvious.

16. Washington Commanders: Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah

The Commanders seem content to roll with Sam Howell at quarterback, letting go of both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke this offseason. New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows the value of a pass-catching threat at tight end, and Dalton Kincaid is the best receiving tight end in this draft. He’ll be a key piece of the Commanders offense regardless of how well Howell pans out.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Paris Johnson, OT - Ohio State

This draft couldn’t have panned out any better for the Steelers. Pittsburgh beefed up their offensive line by signing veterans Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, and now they add Paris Johnson to protect Kenny Pickett’s blind side. Johnson has the highest ceiling of any lineman in this draft, and may very well end up being the best tackle from this group in the long run.

18. Detroit Lions: Joey Porter, Jr., CB - Penn State

The Lions have already addressed their secondary, which got burned way too often in 2022, by signing corners Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton and slot safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But only Sutton signed a multi-year deal, and Detroit would still be wise to beef up the secondary. Joey Porter Jr. is a physical specimen with NFL bloodlines, and he’d make an ideal fit in the culture Dan Campbell’s Lions are building.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE - Northwestern

The Buccaneers appear to be entering a soft rebuild, which means they could go in almost any direction here. EDGE isn’t really a need for Tampa Bay, but Adetomiwa Adebawore is an athletic specimen that head coach Todd Bowles may not be able to pass up.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Nolan Smith, EDGE - Georgia

Defense, defense, defense in Seattle. They added to the interior of their defensive line earlier in the first round, and now they get some juice on the edge. Nolan Smith is a freak athlete with loads of potential as an edge rusher.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU

The Chargers already have two really good receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but they’ve been lacking a speedy threat who can take the top of defenses. Quentin Johnston is exactly that, and he’s got the size to be an effective jump ball winner as well. It makes too much sense giving him to Justin Herbert.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR - USC

The Ravens have struggled to provide Lamar Jackson with viable threats at receiver for much of his career, and that will need to change if the two sides want to play together in the long run. Jordan Addison is a smooth route runner who does so many things well. He’ll become a favorite target of Jackson’s early on.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Branch, S - Alabama

New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is bringing an emphasis on versatility to Minnesota, and there are few defenders in this class more versatile than Brian Branch. He’s a safety who frequently played in the slot for Alabama, and can be a similar chess piece for Flores as he tries to rebuild this Vikings defense.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland

The Jaguars appear to be in a good spot on offense, but their secondary got torched all too often last year. Adding Deonte Banks, who had arguably the best single performance among any position at the combine, would be a great way of improving Jacksonville’s pass coverage unit.

25. New York Giants: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE - Iowa

Lukas Van Ness is becoming a sort of forgotten man, and unfairly so. He’s incredibly strong and more athletic than people give him credit for. Coming to New York to rush quarterbacks opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux would seriously help beef up a Giants defense that ranked 29th in defensive DVOA last year.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State

The Cowboys are looking to upgrade their cache of weapons for Dak Prescott in the passing game, and Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling suggests that a legitimate pass-catching tight end will be a priority. Based on what McCarthy looked for in the position from his time in Green Bay, Luke Musgrave seems like a perfect fit.

You can read a full scouting report on Musgrave here, but the skinny is that he’s an athletic freak who was denied opportunities to play much in college due to COVID-19 and injuries. In the little playing time Musgrave did have, though, he flashed dominant traits as a pass catcher. If he can translate those skills to the NFL, Musgrave is effectively a big slot receiver, especially with the way McCarthy likes to use tight ends. This pick is a net positive for the offense, especially without any obvious options at receiver left on the board.

27. Buffalo Bills: Zay Flowers, WR - Boston College

The Bills don’t have any real glaring needs, but they could benefit from more juice at receiver. Zay Flowers is an outlier in terms of size, but his speed and ability to work after the catch could take Josh Allen and this passing attack to a whole new level, which is scary to even imagine.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame

The Bengals just signed Irv Smith Jr. to a dirt cheap one-year deal, but his presence is unlikely to keep Cincinnati from bolstering the position. Adding Michael Mayer, considered by most to be the most well-rounded tight end in this draft class, makes an awful lot of sense.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF): Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia

The Saints have some questions at cornerback, especially with a contract out coming up for the talented-but-troubled Marshon Lattimore. They could seek to fortify their secondary with Kelee Ringo, an athletic freak and former blue chip talent who’s won consecutive national titles, in an effort to clarify the future of this Saints defense.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, EDGE - Clemson

The Eagles are lacking in depth at EDGE right now - Derek Barnett is coming off an ACL tear while Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career - so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Philadelphia try and restock the position. Myles Murphy is dripping with potential and fits the profile the Eagles look for at the position.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Will McDonald IV, EDGE - Iowa State

The Chiefs don’t have many holes on their roster right now, but EDGE is an area they could get better in. Will McDonald IV was an electric pass rusher throughout his Iowa State career, but was often a liability against the run. In Kansas City, he’ll be deployed as a situational pass rusher, where he’ll be able to take full advantage of his incredible talents.

Second Round

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): Jack Campbell, LB - Iowa

33. Houston Texans: Mazi Smith, iDL - Michigan

34. Arizona Cardinals: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Alabama

35. Indianapolis Colts: Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee

36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, iOL - TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): John Michael Schmitz, iOL - Minnesota

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State

39. Carolina Panthers: Jalin Hyatt, WR - Tennessee

40. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, iDL - Clemson

41. Tennessee Titans: BJ Ojulari, EDGE - LSU

42. New York Jets (from CLE): Emmanuel Forbes, CB - Mississippi State

43. New York Jets: Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas

44. Atlanta Falcons: Andre Carter II, EDGE - Army

45. Green Bay Packers: Daiyan Henley, LB - Washington State

46. New England Patriots: O’Cyrus Torrence, iOL - Florida

47. Washington Commanders: Anton Simmons, OT - Oklahoma

48. Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tippmann, iOL - Wisconsin

51. Miami Dolphins: Tucker Kraft, TE - South Dakota State

52. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Downs, WR - North Carolina

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE - Kansas State

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Miami

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Trenton Simpson, LB - Clemson

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Wypler, iOL - Ohio State

57. New York Giants: Nathaniel Dell, WR - Houston

58. Dallas Cowboys: Eli Ricks, CB - Alabama

Yes, the Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore, but he’s only under contract for one year. Dallas clearly wasn’t confident in Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright, and they shouldn’t hesitate to bring in another young player to learn from Gilmore and develop for when the former Defensive Player of the Year is gone.

Eli Ricks would be a great addition to the cornerback room. A full scouting report on Ricks is available here, but he offers blue-chip talent and potential. Landing in Dallas would provide Ricks with an incredible opportunity to grow, and eventually playing opposite Trevon Diggs would be a great situation for him.

59. Buffalo Bills: Garrett Williams, CB - Syracuse

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M

61. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Karl Brooks, iDL - Bowling Green

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashee Rice, WR - SMU

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE - USC

Third Round

64. Chicago Bears: Julius Brents, CB - Kent State

65. Houston Texans: Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Maryland

66. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Herbig, EDGE - Wisconsin

67. Denver Broncos (from IND): Matthew Bergeron, OT - Syracuse

68. Denver Broncos: Tanner McKee, QB - Stanford

69. Los Angeles Rams: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU

70. Las Vegas Raiders: Jammie Robinson, S - Florida State

71. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE - Notre Dame

72. Tennessee Titans: Siaki Ika, iDL - Baylor

73. Houston Texans (from CLE): Sydney Brown, S - Illinois

74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ): Kayshon Boutte, WR - LSU

75. Atlanta Falcons: Parker Washington, WR - Penn State

76. New England Patriots (from CAR): Devon Achane, RB - Texas A&M

77. Miami Dolphins (from NE): DJ Turner, CB - Michigan

78. Green Bay Packers: Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Marvin Mims, WR - Oklahoma

80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keion White, EDGE - Georgia Tech

81. Detroit Lions: Hendon Hooker, QB - Tennessee

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cody Mauch, OT - North Dakota State

83. Seattle Seahawks: Clark Phillips III, CB - Utah

84. Miami Dolphins: Dorian Williams, LB - Tulane

85. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Battle, S - Alabama

86. Baltimore Ravens: Michael Wilson, WR - Stanford

87. Minnesota Vikings: Keeanu Benton, iDL - Wisconsin

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyjae Spears, RB - Tulane

89. New York Giants: AT Perry, WR - Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State

Ezekiel Elliott is gone and Tony Pollard is, for now, only on the books for one more year. It seems likely that Dallas will look to find another running back somewhere in this draft, and Deuce Vaughn (full scouting report here) makes an awful lot of sense.

Few running backs have been as productive as Vaughn over the last three years. The only reason he’s still available here is because the list of running backs in the NFL that measure 5’6” and 175 pounds is, like Vaughn, very short. But Vaughn offers explosiveness and versatility, both of which would be welcome additions in Dallas. It doesn’t hurt that his father works for the Cowboys as a scout, either.

91. Buffalo Bills: Moro Ojomo, iDL - Texas

92. Cincinnati Bengals: KJ Henry, EDGE - Clemson

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Tank Bigsby, RB - Auburn

94. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Jones, CB - Texas A&M

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Darius Rush, CB - South Carolina

96. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Scott, WR - Cincinnati

97. Washington Commanders: Jayden Reed, WR - Michigan State

98. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE - Missouri

99. San Francisco 49ers: DeWayne McBride, RB - UAB

100. New York Giants (from KC): Derick Hall, EDGE - Auburn

101. San Francisco 49ers: Christopher Smith, S - Georgia

102. San Francisco 49ers: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan

Fourth Round

103. Chicago Bears: Sean Tucker, RB - Syracuse

104. Houston Texans: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas

105. Arizona Cardinals: Blake Freeland, OT - BYU

106. Indianapolis Colts: Kendre Miller, RB - TCU

107. New England Patriots (from LAR): Ivan Pace, Jr., LB - Cincinnati

108. Denver Broncos: Byron Young, EDGE - Tennessee

109. Las Vegas Raiders: Jakorian Bennett, CB - Maryland

110. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN): JL Skinner, S - Boise State

111. Cleveland Browns: Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee

112. New York Jets: Yasir Abdullah, EDGE - Louisville

113. Atlanta Falcons: Jacquelin Roy, iDL - LSU

114. Carolina Panthers: Mike Morris, EDGE - Michigan

115. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR - Fresno State

116. Green Bay Packers: Zach Harrison, EDGE - Ohio State

117. New England Patriots: Colby Wooden, EDGE - Auburn

118. Washington Commanders: Ronnie Hickman, S - Ohio State

119. Minnesota Vikings (from DET): Roschon Johnson, RB - Texas

120. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gervon Dexter, Sr., iDL - Florida

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB): Keondre Coburn, iDL - Texas

122. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Ji’Ayir Brown, S - Penn State

123. Seattle Seahawks: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB - UCLA

124. Baltimore Ravens: Cam Jones, LB - Indiana

125. Los Angeles Chargers: Zacch Pickens, iDL - South Carolina

126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN): Trey Palmer, WR - Nebraska

127. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zack Kuntz, TE - Old Dominion

128. New York Giants: Zach Evans, RB - Ole Miss

129. Dallas Cowboys: Kobie Turner, iDL - Wake Forest

The Cowboys worked out a very team-friendly deal to bring back Johnathan Hankins to hold up against the run in the trenches, but at 31 years old he can’t be considered a long-term solution at the 1-tech spot. And there’s a great option in this draft in Kobie Turner of Wake Forest.

Turner has a similar profile to Hankins, and was an elite run-stuffer in college. He graded out as Pro Football Focus’ best interior run defender in this draft, and he had the second best run stop rate among his position group. He’s no slouch as a pass rusher either, with his 14.7% pass rush win rate ranking 12th among interior defensive linemen in this class. He offers a solid addition to the defensive line rotation, especially with Carlos Watkins opting to sign with the Cardinals.

130. Buffalo Bills: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Stanford

131. Cincinnati Bengals: Jartavius Martin, CB - Illinois

132. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Andrew Vorhees, iOL - USC

133. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Olusegun Oluwatimi, iOL - Michigan

134. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Steen, OT - Alabama

135. New England Patriots: Payne Durham, TE - Purdue

Fifth Round

136. Chicago Bears: Rakim Jarrett, WR - Maryland

137. Buffalo Bills (from AZ): Davis Allen, TE - Clemson

138. Indianapolis Colts: Chandler Zavala, iOL - NC State

139. Denver Broncos: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - West Virginia

140. Cleveland Browns (from LAR): Chase Brown, RB - Illinois

141. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerrod Clark, iDL - Coastal Carolina

142. Cleveland Browns: Jonah Tavai, iDL - San Diego State

143. New York Jets: YaYa Diaby, EDGE - Louisville

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from ATL): Brodric Martin, iDL - Western Kentucky

145. Carolina Panthers: Noah Sewell, LB - Oregon

146. New Orleans Saints: Israel Abanikanda, RB - Pitt

147. Tennessee Titans: Keaton Mitchell, RB - East Carolina

148. Chicago Bears (from NE): Riley Moss, CB - Iowa

149. Green Bay Packers: Jarrett Patterson, iOL - Notre Dame

150. Washington Commanders: Kei’Trel Clark, CB - Louisville

151. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Aidan O’Connell, QB - Purdue

152. Detroit Lions: Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Iowa State

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jose Ramirez, EDGE - Eastern Michigan

154. Seattle Seahawks: Andrei Iosivas, WR - Princeton

155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA): Jacob Slade, iDL - Michigan State

156. Los Angeles Chargers: Quindell Johnson, S - Memphis

157. Baltimore Ravens: Eric Gray, RB - Oklahoma

158. Minnesota Vikings: Henry To’oTo’o, LB Alabama

159. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): Jaxson Kirkland, iOL - Washington

160. New York Giants: Rashad Torrence II, S - Florida

161. Houston Texans (from DAL): Brandon Joseph, S - Notre Dame

162. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF): Trey Dean III, S - Florida

163. Cincinnati Bengals: Mekhi Blackmon, CB - USC

164. San Francisco 49ers: Juice Scruggs, iOL - Penn State

165. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Atonio Mafi, iOL - UCLA

166. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Redmond, iDL - Oklahoma

167. Los Angeles Rams: Starling Thomas IV, CB - UAB

168. Arizona Cardinals: Jake Haener, QB - Fresno State

169. Dallas Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE - San Jose State

The Cowboys are still pretty stacked at edge rusher, and could fully restock the cupboard if they bring back Dante Fowler. But it’s always a good idea to have depth there, which is where Viliami Fehoko comes in.

Fehoko, whose full scouting report can be found here, offers great potential this late in the draft. He had more pressures in 2022 than Will Anderson and his 21.5% pass rush win rate is sixth among EDGEs in this class. He won’t have to play much right away in Dallas, but Fehoko gives the Cowboys great depth to offset the loss of Armstrong.

170. Green Bay Packers: Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Virginia

171. Los Angeles Rams: Connor Galvin, OT - Baylor

172. New York Giants: Luke Haggard, OT - Indiana

173. San Francisco 49ers: Jake Andrews, iOL - Troy

174. Las Vegas Raiders: Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emil Ekiyor, Jr., iOL - Alabama

176. Indianapolis Colts (from DAL): Ventrell Miller, LB - Florida

177. Los Angeles Rams: Ochaun Mathis, EDGE - Nebraska

Sixth Round

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from CHI): Chamarri Conner, S - Virginia Tech

179. Houston Texans: Tyler Lacy, EDGe - Oklahoma State

180. Arizona Cardinals: Charlie Jones, WR - Purdue

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from IND): Josh Whyle, TE - Cincinnati

182. Los Angeles Rams: Clayton Tune, QB - Houston

183. Detroit Lions (from DEN): Mohamed Ibrahim, RB - Minnesota

184. New England Patriots (from LV): Lonnie Phelps, EDGE - Kansas

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYJ): Braeden Daniels, OT - Utah

186. Tennessee Titans (from ATL): Thomas Incoom, EDGE - Central Michigan

187. New England Patriots (from CAR): Mekhi Garner, CB - LSU

188. Houston Texans (from NO): Kenny McIntosh, RB - Georgia

189. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Carter Warren, OT - Pitt

190. Cleveland Browns: Will Mallory, TE - Miami

191. Los Angeles Rams (from GB): Dylan Horton, EDGE - TCU

192. New England Patriots: Ronnie Bell, WR - Michigan

193. Washington Commanders: Durell Nchami, EDGE - Maryland

194. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Land, EDGE - Florida A&M

195. Denver Broncos (from PIT): Nik Broeker, iOL - Ole Miss

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Hayes, OT - Michigan

197. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Ali Gaye, EDGE - LSU

198. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Rodriguez, RB - Kentucky

199. Baltimore Ravens: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina

200. Los Angeles Chargers: Ricky Stromberg, iOL - Arkansas

201. Houston Texans (from MIN): Gervarrius Owens, S - Houston

202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Cox, Jr., EDGE - Florida

203. Houston Texans (from NYG): Dontay Demus, WR - Maryland

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from DAL): Jake Bobo, WR - UCLA

205. Buffalo Bills: Malik Cunningham, QB - Louisville

206. Cincinnati Bengals: Aubrey Miller, Jr., LB - Jackson State

207. Houston Texans (from SF): Keytaon Thompson, WR - Virginia

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Trevor Reid, OT - Louisville

209. New York Giants (from KC): Cameron Brown, CB - Ohio State

210. New England Patriots: DJ johnson, EDGE - Oregon

211. Minnesota Vikings: Dee Winters, LB - TCU

212. Dallas Cowboys: Stetson Bennett, QB - Georgia

The Cowboys brought back Cooper Rush to be their primary backup, but that in no way takes them out of the running to draft a developmental quarterback around this spot in the draft. Mike McCarthy loves doing this, just as he did his first year in Dallas with Ben DiNucci. So why not add a two time national champion who just finished fourth in Heisman voting despite being a walk-on at Georgia back in 2018?

Stetson Bennett is undersized and not overly athletic, but he’s loaded with intangibles and experience. Those are the qualities that often make for an ideal backup quarterback, and Bennett would certainly offer valuable depth in Dallas.

213. Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Latu, TE - Alabama

214. Las Vegas Raiders: Mohamoud Diabate, LB - Utah

215. Washington Commanders: BJ Thompson, EDGE - Stephen F Austin

216. San Francisco 49ers: Matt Landers, WR - Arkansas

217. Kansas City Chiefs: Puka Nacua, WR - BYU

Seventh Round

218. Chicago Bears: Warren McClendon, OT - Georgia

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU): McClendon Curtis, OT - Chattanooga

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ): DeMarcco Hellams, S - Alabama

221. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Hampton, EDGE - Appalachian State

222. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Caleb Chandler, iOL - Louisville

223. Los Angeles Rams: Darrell Luter, JR., CB - South Alabama

224. Atlanta Falcons (from LV): Cameron Young, iDL - Mississippi State

225. Kansas City Chiefs (from ATL): Elijah Higgins, WR - Stanford

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR): SirVocea Dennis, LB - Pitt

227. New Orleans Saints: DJ Dale, iDL - Alabama

228. Tennessee Titans: Justin Shorter, WR - Florida

229. Cleveland Browns: Jarren Hall, QB - BYU

230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NYJ): Jadakis Bonds, WR - Hampton

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Drake Thomas, LB - NC State

232. Green Bay Packers: Kahlef Hailassie, CB - Western Kentucky

233. Washington Commanders: Demario Douglas, WR - Liberty

234. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carlton Martial, LB - Troy

235. Green Bay Packers (from DET): Marshon Ford, TE - Louisville

236. Indianapolis Colts (from TB): Habakkuk Baldonado, EDGE - Pitt

237. Houston Texans (from SEA): Tavion Thomas, RB - Utah

238. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Wayne, WR - South Alabama

239. Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis, WR - TCU

240. New York Giants (from BAL): Nesta Jade Silvera, iDL - Arizona State

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIN): Richard Gouraige, OT - Florida

242. Green Bay Packers (from JAX): Alex Austin, CB - Oregon State

243. New York Giants: Brenton Strange, TE - Penn State

244. Dallas Cowboys: Charlie Thomas, LB - Georgia Tech

The Cowboys were able to bring back Leighton Vander Esch, but they lost Luke Gifford. That means they’re still in the market for a linebacker, but are more so looking for depth and special teams ability. Charlie Thomas fits the bill perfectly.

Thomas was second among all linebackers this past year in coverage stops, and his 22% pass rush win rate highlighted his ability as a blitzer despite limited usage in that role. Thomas provides exactly what the Cowboys are looking for at linebacker, which is depth and the ability to pitch in for John Fassel’s unit. At pick 244, that’s about all Dallas can ask for.

245. Atlanta Falcons (from BUF): Brandon Hill, S - Pitt

246. Cincinnati Bengals: Daniel Scott, S - Cal

247. San Francisco 49ers: Nic Jones, CB - Ball State

248. Philadelphia Eagles: Devonnsha Maxwell, iDL - Chattanooga

249. Kansas City Chiefs: TJ Bass, OT - Oregon

250. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Howden, S - Minnesota

251. Los Angeles Rams: Dante Stills, iDL - West Virginia

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Max Duggan, QB - TCU

253. San Francisco 49ers: Jake Moody, K - Michigan

254. New York Giants: Tyson Bagent, QB - Shepherd

255. San Francisco 49ers: Jadon Haselwood, WR - Arkansas

256. Green Bay Packers: Cameron Mitchell, CB - Northwestern

257. New Orleans Saints: Carrington Valentine, CB - Kentucky

258. Chicago Bears: Kaevon Meriweather, S - Iowa

259. Houston Texans: Ben VanSumeren, LB - Michigan State