The Cowboys caught everyone by surprise with the way they attacked free agency. They traded late Day 3 picks for established veterans in Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, cut Ezekiel Elliott and replaced him with cheap veteran Ronald Jones, and re-signed their best pending free agents in Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Dante Fowler.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though, the team is not perfect yet. But it’s much harder now to identify which direction they’ll head in the draft, which is a very good thing. So now that the first few waves of free agency have panned out, let’s take a look at what the Cowboys could come away with in the draft.
First Round:
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): C.J. Stroud, QB - Ohio State
The Panthers traded away a lot of assets to move up to the first overall pick. Now the question is which quarterback they want. There seems to be a lot of smoke pointing to C.J. Stroud being the pick, and his skillset seems like an ideal match for new head coach Frank Reich’s offense.
2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB - Alabama
The Texans were reportedly interested in trading up to the top spot in order to land Bryce Young, but now they get him without even having to trade anything away. This should be a no-brainer for Houston.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, EDGE - Texas Tech
The Cardinals could, and probably should, entertain trade offers here. But if they stand pat and pick third overall, Tyree Wilson makes too much sense. Arizona is seriously lacking edge rushing juice, and Wilson’s combination of athleticism and his big frame make him a much more ideal fit for head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense than Alabama’s Will Anderson.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB - Florida
Unless the Colts can convince the Panthers to trade down with them - Carolina has remained adamant that this is an option for them - then they’re likely going to have to settle for what’s left at quarterback. Anthony Richardson then becomes the obvious pick, as his athleticism and strong arm would be an electric pairing with head coach Shane Steichen.
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): Calijah Kancey, iDL - Pitt
The Seahawks made the playoffs last year despite a notoriously unreliable defense, with particular issues along their defensive line. They signed Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, but would be wise to fortify the trenches with Calijah Kancey, an athletic pass rushing presence who would pair nicely with Jones.
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR): Will Anderson, EDGE - Alabama
Just as in my last mock draft, the Lions get a gift here with Will Anderson falling to them. EDGE isn’t a big need for the Lions, but general manager Brad Holmes is too smart to pass up a player like Anderson here.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB - Kentucky
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal, but they have an out after the first year. That should be a big hint that Josh McDaniels is still interested in finding a long-term solution at quarterback this summer, and Will Levis - who has all the traits but needs continued refinement - makes a lot of sense to draft and develop behind Garoppolo.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB - Texas
No team ran the ball more in 2022 than the Falcons, and their 4.9 yards per carry were fourth best in the league. It’s clear that head coach Arthur Smith - who earned his current job after building the Titans offense around Derrick Henry - believes in the run game. So why not add Bijan Robinson, an explosive, all-around back that’s clearly the best at his position this year?
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Jalen Carter, iDL - Georgia
Jalen Carter’s draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks for a variety of reasons, with rumors that some teams have taken him off their board altogether, but the Bears likely won’t care. They were connected to Carter before their trade down, and now that he slides down this far, Chicago manages to land the most dominant defender in college football last year.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Devon Witherspoon, CB - Illinois
The Eagles managed to re-sign James Bradberry and hold onto Darius Slay despite nearly releasing him. But Bradberry will be 30 before the start of this season, while Slay is already 32. Plus, they lost slot defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency. Devon Witherspoon can contribute in the slot right away, and become a great replacement for either of the Eagles’ aging corners in a year or two.
11. Tennessee Titans: Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia
The Titans released the old and oft-injured Taylor Lewan, and free agent signing Andre Dillard isn’t a long-term solution at left tackle. Broderick Jones is a mammoth of a man with elite run blocking skills, which seems like the ideal fit for the Titans offense.
12. Houston Texans (from CLE): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State
The Texans would love to grab a talented receiver to pair with their new quarterback, especially after trading away Brandin Cooks. Jaxon smith-Njigba is a polished route runner who can win in a multitude of ways, making him any quarterback’s best friend.
13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT - Northwestern
The Jets may or may not end up trading away this pick as part of their long-gestating deal for Aaron Rodgers, but as of publication this still belongs to the darker green football team. The Jets have a need at left tackle - 37-year-old Duane Brown held down the spot last year with Mekhi Becton retreating further and further into the team’s doghouse - so taking the uber-athletic and technically refined Peter Skoronski is a great way to fill that need. It’s also a nice addition for a veteran quarterback who clearly has no interest in taking anymore shots.
14. New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon
The Patriots re-signed Jonathan Jones for two years, seemingly shoring up their secondary, but Bill Belichick won’t be able to resist Christian Gonzalez still being available here. Gonzalez is an athletic freak with plenty of versatility, making him an ideal fit in New England.
15. Green Bay Packers: Darnell Washington, TE - Georgia
The Packers appear ready to move on from Marcedes Lewis, the massive blocking presence that’s been in Green Bay for all four of Matt LaFleur’s years there. Coupled with the loss of Robert Tonyan in free agency, and tight end is a position of need. Darnell Washington is like a more athletic Lewis with a higher ceiling as a pass catcher, so the appeal here is obvious.
16. Washington Commanders: Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah
The Commanders seem content to roll with Sam Howell at quarterback, letting go of both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke this offseason. New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows the value of a pass-catching threat at tight end, and Dalton Kincaid is the best receiving tight end in this draft. He’ll be a key piece of the Commanders offense regardless of how well Howell pans out.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Paris Johnson, OT - Ohio State
This draft couldn’t have panned out any better for the Steelers. Pittsburgh beefed up their offensive line by signing veterans Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, and now they add Paris Johnson to protect Kenny Pickett’s blind side. Johnson has the highest ceiling of any lineman in this draft, and may very well end up being the best tackle from this group in the long run.
18. Detroit Lions: Joey Porter, Jr., CB - Penn State
The Lions have already addressed their secondary, which got burned way too often in 2022, by signing corners Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton and slot safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But only Sutton signed a multi-year deal, and Detroit would still be wise to beef up the secondary. Joey Porter Jr. is a physical specimen with NFL bloodlines, and he’d make an ideal fit in the culture Dan Campbell’s Lions are building.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE - Northwestern
The Buccaneers appear to be entering a soft rebuild, which means they could go in almost any direction here. EDGE isn’t really a need for Tampa Bay, but Adetomiwa Adebawore is an athletic specimen that head coach Todd Bowles may not be able to pass up.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Nolan Smith, EDGE - Georgia
Defense, defense, defense in Seattle. They added to the interior of their defensive line earlier in the first round, and now they get some juice on the edge. Nolan Smith is a freak athlete with loads of potential as an edge rusher.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU
The Chargers already have two really good receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but they’ve been lacking a speedy threat who can take the top of defenses. Quentin Johnston is exactly that, and he’s got the size to be an effective jump ball winner as well. It makes too much sense giving him to Justin Herbert.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR - USC
The Ravens have struggled to provide Lamar Jackson with viable threats at receiver for much of his career, and that will need to change if the two sides want to play together in the long run. Jordan Addison is a smooth route runner who does so many things well. He’ll become a favorite target of Jackson’s early on.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Branch, S - Alabama
New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is bringing an emphasis on versatility to Minnesota, and there are few defenders in this class more versatile than Brian Branch. He’s a safety who frequently played in the slot for Alabama, and can be a similar chess piece for Flores as he tries to rebuild this Vikings defense.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland
The Jaguars appear to be in a good spot on offense, but their secondary got torched all too often last year. Adding Deonte Banks, who had arguably the best single performance among any position at the combine, would be a great way of improving Jacksonville’s pass coverage unit.
25. New York Giants: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE - Iowa
Lukas Van Ness is becoming a sort of forgotten man, and unfairly so. He’s incredibly strong and more athletic than people give him credit for. Coming to New York to rush quarterbacks opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux would seriously help beef up a Giants defense that ranked 29th in defensive DVOA last year.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State
The Cowboys are looking to upgrade their cache of weapons for Dak Prescott in the passing game, and Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling suggests that a legitimate pass-catching tight end will be a priority. Based on what McCarthy looked for in the position from his time in Green Bay, Luke Musgrave seems like a perfect fit.
You can read a full scouting report on Musgrave here, but the skinny is that he’s an athletic freak who was denied opportunities to play much in college due to COVID-19 and injuries. In the little playing time Musgrave did have, though, he flashed dominant traits as a pass catcher. If he can translate those skills to the NFL, Musgrave is effectively a big slot receiver, especially with the way McCarthy likes to use tight ends. This pick is a net positive for the offense, especially without any obvious options at receiver left on the board.
27. Buffalo Bills: Zay Flowers, WR - Boston College
The Bills don’t have any real glaring needs, but they could benefit from more juice at receiver. Zay Flowers is an outlier in terms of size, but his speed and ability to work after the catch could take Josh Allen and this passing attack to a whole new level, which is scary to even imagine.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame
The Bengals just signed Irv Smith Jr. to a dirt cheap one-year deal, but his presence is unlikely to keep Cincinnati from bolstering the position. Adding Michael Mayer, considered by most to be the most well-rounded tight end in this draft class, makes an awful lot of sense.
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF): Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia
The Saints have some questions at cornerback, especially with a contract out coming up for the talented-but-troubled Marshon Lattimore. They could seek to fortify their secondary with Kelee Ringo, an athletic freak and former blue chip talent who’s won consecutive national titles, in an effort to clarify the future of this Saints defense.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, EDGE - Clemson
The Eagles are lacking in depth at EDGE right now - Derek Barnett is coming off an ACL tear while Brandon Graham is in the twilight of his career - so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Philadelphia try and restock the position. Myles Murphy is dripping with potential and fits the profile the Eagles look for at the position.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Will McDonald IV, EDGE - Iowa State
The Chiefs don’t have many holes on their roster right now, but EDGE is an area they could get better in. Will McDonald IV was an electric pass rusher throughout his Iowa State career, but was often a liability against the run. In Kansas City, he’ll be deployed as a situational pass rusher, where he’ll be able to take full advantage of his incredible talents.
Second Round
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): Jack Campbell, LB - Iowa
33. Houston Texans: Mazi Smith, iDL - Michigan
34. Arizona Cardinals: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Alabama
35. Indianapolis Colts: Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee
36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, iOL - TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): John Michael Schmitz, iOL - Minnesota
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Dawand Jones, OT - Ohio State
39. Carolina Panthers: Jalin Hyatt, WR - Tennessee
40. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, iDL - Clemson
41. Tennessee Titans: BJ Ojulari, EDGE - LSU
42. New York Jets (from CLE): Emmanuel Forbes, CB - Mississippi State
43. New York Jets: Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas
44. Atlanta Falcons: Andre Carter II, EDGE - Army
45. Green Bay Packers: Daiyan Henley, LB - Washington State
46. New England Patriots: O’Cyrus Torrence, iOL - Florida
47. Washington Commanders: Anton Simmons, OT - Oklahoma
48. Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tippmann, iOL - Wisconsin
51. Miami Dolphins: Tucker Kraft, TE - South Dakota State
52. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Downs, WR - North Carolina
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE - Kansas State
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrique Stevenson, CB - Miami
55. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Trenton Simpson, LB - Clemson
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Wypler, iOL - Ohio State
57. New York Giants: Nathaniel Dell, WR - Houston
58. Dallas Cowboys: Eli Ricks, CB - Alabama
Yes, the Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore, but he’s only under contract for one year. Dallas clearly wasn’t confident in Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright, and they shouldn’t hesitate to bring in another young player to learn from Gilmore and develop for when the former Defensive Player of the Year is gone.
Eli Ricks would be a great addition to the cornerback room. A full scouting report on Ricks is available here, but he offers blue-chip talent and potential. Landing in Dallas would provide Ricks with an incredible opportunity to grow, and eventually playing opposite Trevon Diggs would be a great situation for him.
59. Buffalo Bills: Garrett Williams, CB - Syracuse
60. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M
61. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Karl Brooks, iDL - Bowling Green
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashee Rice, WR - SMU
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE - USC
Third Round
64. Chicago Bears: Julius Brents, CB - Kent State
65. Houston Texans: Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Maryland
66. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Herbig, EDGE - Wisconsin
67. Denver Broncos (from IND): Matthew Bergeron, OT - Syracuse
68. Denver Broncos: Tanner McKee, QB - Stanford
69. Los Angeles Rams: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB - TCU
70. Las Vegas Raiders: Jammie Robinson, S - Florida State
71. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE - Notre Dame
72. Tennessee Titans: Siaki Ika, iDL - Baylor
73. Houston Texans (from CLE): Sydney Brown, S - Illinois
74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ): Kayshon Boutte, WR - LSU
75. Atlanta Falcons: Parker Washington, WR - Penn State
76. New England Patriots (from CAR): Devon Achane, RB - Texas A&M
77. Miami Dolphins (from NE): DJ Turner, CB - Michigan
78. Green Bay Packers: Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA
79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Marvin Mims, WR - Oklahoma
80. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keion White, EDGE - Georgia Tech
81. Detroit Lions: Hendon Hooker, QB - Tennessee
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cody Mauch, OT - North Dakota State
83. Seattle Seahawks: Clark Phillips III, CB - Utah
84. Miami Dolphins: Dorian Williams, LB - Tulane
85. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Battle, S - Alabama
86. Baltimore Ravens: Michael Wilson, WR - Stanford
87. Minnesota Vikings: Keeanu Benton, iDL - Wisconsin
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyjae Spears, RB - Tulane
89. New York Giants: AT Perry, WR - Wake Forest
90. Dallas Cowboys: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State
Ezekiel Elliott is gone and Tony Pollard is, for now, only on the books for one more year. It seems likely that Dallas will look to find another running back somewhere in this draft, and Deuce Vaughn (full scouting report here) makes an awful lot of sense.
Few running backs have been as productive as Vaughn over the last three years. The only reason he’s still available here is because the list of running backs in the NFL that measure 5’6” and 175 pounds is, like Vaughn, very short. But Vaughn offers explosiveness and versatility, both of which would be welcome additions in Dallas. It doesn’t hurt that his father works for the Cowboys as a scout, either.
91. Buffalo Bills: Moro Ojomo, iDL - Texas
92. Cincinnati Bengals: KJ Henry, EDGE - Clemson
93. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Tank Bigsby, RB - Auburn
94. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Jones, CB - Texas A&M
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Darius Rush, CB - South Carolina
96. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Scott, WR - Cincinnati
97. Washington Commanders: Jayden Reed, WR - Michigan State
98. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE - Missouri
99. San Francisco 49ers: DeWayne McBride, RB - UAB
100. New York Giants (from KC): Derick Hall, EDGE - Auburn
101. San Francisco 49ers: Christopher Smith, S - Georgia
102. San Francisco 49ers: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan
Fourth Round
103. Chicago Bears: Sean Tucker, RB - Syracuse
104. Houston Texans: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas
105. Arizona Cardinals: Blake Freeland, OT - BYU
106. Indianapolis Colts: Kendre Miller, RB - TCU
107. New England Patriots (from LAR): Ivan Pace, Jr., LB - Cincinnati
108. Denver Broncos: Byron Young, EDGE - Tennessee
109. Las Vegas Raiders: Jakorian Bennett, CB - Maryland
110. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN): JL Skinner, S - Boise State
111. Cleveland Browns: Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee
112. New York Jets: Yasir Abdullah, EDGE - Louisville
113. Atlanta Falcons: Jacquelin Roy, iDL - LSU
114. Carolina Panthers: Mike Morris, EDGE - Michigan
115. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR - Fresno State
116. Green Bay Packers: Zach Harrison, EDGE - Ohio State
117. New England Patriots: Colby Wooden, EDGE - Auburn
118. Washington Commanders: Ronnie Hickman, S - Ohio State
119. Minnesota Vikings (from DET): Roschon Johnson, RB - Texas
120. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gervon Dexter, Sr., iDL - Florida
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB): Keondre Coburn, iDL - Texas
122. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Ji’Ayir Brown, S - Penn State
123. Seattle Seahawks: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB - UCLA
124. Baltimore Ravens: Cam Jones, LB - Indiana
125. Los Angeles Chargers: Zacch Pickens, iDL - South Carolina
126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN): Trey Palmer, WR - Nebraska
127. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zack Kuntz, TE - Old Dominion
128. New York Giants: Zach Evans, RB - Ole Miss
129. Dallas Cowboys: Kobie Turner, iDL - Wake Forest
The Cowboys worked out a very team-friendly deal to bring back Johnathan Hankins to hold up against the run in the trenches, but at 31 years old he can’t be considered a long-term solution at the 1-tech spot. And there’s a great option in this draft in Kobie Turner of Wake Forest.
Turner has a similar profile to Hankins, and was an elite run-stuffer in college. He graded out as Pro Football Focus’ best interior run defender in this draft, and he had the second best run stop rate among his position group. He’s no slouch as a pass rusher either, with his 14.7% pass rush win rate ranking 12th among interior defensive linemen in this class. He offers a solid addition to the defensive line rotation, especially with Carlos Watkins opting to sign with the Cardinals.
130. Buffalo Bills: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - Stanford
131. Cincinnati Bengals: Jartavius Martin, CB - Illinois
132. Carolina Panthers (from SF): Andrew Vorhees, iOL - USC
133. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Olusegun Oluwatimi, iOL - Michigan
134. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Steen, OT - Alabama
135. New England Patriots: Payne Durham, TE - Purdue
Fifth Round
136. Chicago Bears: Rakim Jarrett, WR - Maryland
137. Buffalo Bills (from AZ): Davis Allen, TE - Clemson
138. Indianapolis Colts: Chandler Zavala, iOL - NC State
139. Denver Broncos: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - West Virginia
140. Cleveland Browns (from LAR): Chase Brown, RB - Illinois
141. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerrod Clark, iDL - Coastal Carolina
142. Cleveland Browns: Jonah Tavai, iDL - San Diego State
143. New York Jets: YaYa Diaby, EDGE - Louisville
144. Las Vegas Raiders (from ATL): Brodric Martin, iDL - Western Kentucky
145. Carolina Panthers: Noah Sewell, LB - Oregon
146. New Orleans Saints: Israel Abanikanda, RB - Pitt
147. Tennessee Titans: Keaton Mitchell, RB - East Carolina
148. Chicago Bears (from NE): Riley Moss, CB - Iowa
149. Green Bay Packers: Jarrett Patterson, iOL - Notre Dame
150. Washington Commanders: Kei’Trel Clark, CB - Louisville
151. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Aidan O’Connell, QB - Purdue
152. Detroit Lions: Xavier Hutchinson, WR - Iowa State
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jose Ramirez, EDGE - Eastern Michigan
154. Seattle Seahawks: Andrei Iosivas, WR - Princeton
155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA): Jacob Slade, iDL - Michigan State
156. Los Angeles Chargers: Quindell Johnson, S - Memphis
157. Baltimore Ravens: Eric Gray, RB - Oklahoma
158. Minnesota Vikings: Henry To’oTo’o, LB Alabama
159. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): Jaxson Kirkland, iOL - Washington
160. New York Giants: Rashad Torrence II, S - Florida
161. Houston Texans (from DAL): Brandon Joseph, S - Notre Dame
162. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF): Trey Dean III, S - Florida
163. Cincinnati Bengals: Mekhi Blackmon, CB - USC
164. San Francisco 49ers: Juice Scruggs, iOL - Penn State
165. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Atonio Mafi, iOL - UCLA
166. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Redmond, iDL - Oklahoma
167. Los Angeles Rams: Starling Thomas IV, CB - UAB
168. Arizona Cardinals: Jake Haener, QB - Fresno State
169. Dallas Cowboys: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE - San Jose State
The Cowboys are still pretty stacked at edge rusher, and could fully restock the cupboard if they bring back Dante Fowler. But it’s always a good idea to have depth there, which is where Viliami Fehoko comes in.
Fehoko, whose full scouting report can be found here, offers great potential this late in the draft. He had more pressures in 2022 than Will Anderson and his 21.5% pass rush win rate is sixth among EDGEs in this class. He won’t have to play much right away in Dallas, but Fehoko gives the Cowboys great depth to offset the loss of Armstrong.
170. Green Bay Packers: Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Virginia
171. Los Angeles Rams: Connor Galvin, OT - Baylor
172. New York Giants: Luke Haggard, OT - Indiana
173. San Francisco 49ers: Jake Andrews, iOL - Troy
174. Las Vegas Raiders: Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emil Ekiyor, Jr., iOL - Alabama
176. Indianapolis Colts (from DAL): Ventrell Miller, LB - Florida
177. Los Angeles Rams: Ochaun Mathis, EDGE - Nebraska
Sixth Round
178. Kansas City Chiefs (from CHI): Chamarri Conner, S - Virginia Tech
179. Houston Texans: Tyler Lacy, EDGe - Oklahoma State
180. Arizona Cardinals: Charlie Jones, WR - Purdue
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from IND): Josh Whyle, TE - Cincinnati
182. Los Angeles Rams: Clayton Tune, QB - Houston
183. Detroit Lions (from DEN): Mohamed Ibrahim, RB - Minnesota
184. New England Patriots (from LV): Lonnie Phelps, EDGE - Kansas
185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NYJ): Braeden Daniels, OT - Utah
186. Tennessee Titans (from ATL): Thomas Incoom, EDGE - Central Michigan
187. New England Patriots (from CAR): Mekhi Garner, CB - LSU
188. Houston Texans (from NO): Kenny McIntosh, RB - Georgia
189. Los Angeles Rams (from TEN): Carter Warren, OT - Pitt
190. Cleveland Browns: Will Mallory, TE - Miami
191. Los Angeles Rams (from GB): Dylan Horton, EDGE - TCU
192. New England Patriots: Ronnie Bell, WR - Michigan
193. Washington Commanders: Durell Nchami, EDGE - Maryland
194. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Land, EDGE - Florida A&M
195. Denver Broncos (from PIT): Nik Broeker, iOL - Ole Miss
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Hayes, OT - Michigan
197. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA): Ali Gaye, EDGE - LSU
198. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Rodriguez, RB - Kentucky
199. Baltimore Ravens: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina
200. Los Angeles Chargers: Ricky Stromberg, iOL - Arkansas
201. Houston Texans (from MIN): Gervarrius Owens, S - Houston
202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Cox, Jr., EDGE - Florida
203. Houston Texans (from NYG): Dontay Demus, WR - Maryland
204. Las Vegas Raiders (from DAL): Jake Bobo, WR - UCLA
205. Buffalo Bills: Malik Cunningham, QB - Louisville
206. Cincinnati Bengals: Aubrey Miller, Jr., LB - Jackson State
207. Houston Texans (from SF): Keytaon Thompson, WR - Virginia
208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI): Trevor Reid, OT - Louisville
209. New York Giants (from KC): Cameron Brown, CB - Ohio State
210. New England Patriots: DJ johnson, EDGE - Oregon
211. Minnesota Vikings: Dee Winters, LB - TCU
212. Dallas Cowboys: Stetson Bennett, QB - Georgia
The Cowboys brought back Cooper Rush to be their primary backup, but that in no way takes them out of the running to draft a developmental quarterback around this spot in the draft. Mike McCarthy loves doing this, just as he did his first year in Dallas with Ben DiNucci. So why not add a two time national champion who just finished fourth in Heisman voting despite being a walk-on at Georgia back in 2018?
Stetson Bennett is undersized and not overly athletic, but he’s loaded with intangibles and experience. Those are the qualities that often make for an ideal backup quarterback, and Bennett would certainly offer valuable depth in Dallas.
213. Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Latu, TE - Alabama
214. Las Vegas Raiders: Mohamoud Diabate, LB - Utah
215. Washington Commanders: BJ Thompson, EDGE - Stephen F Austin
216. San Francisco 49ers: Matt Landers, WR - Arkansas
217. Kansas City Chiefs: Puka Nacua, WR - BYU
Seventh Round
218. Chicago Bears: Warren McClendon, OT - Georgia
219. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU): McClendon Curtis, OT - Chattanooga
220. Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ): DeMarcco Hellams, S - Alabama
221. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Hampton, EDGE - Appalachian State
222. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Caleb Chandler, iOL - Louisville
223. Los Angeles Rams: Darrell Luter, JR., CB - South Alabama
224. Atlanta Falcons (from LV): Cameron Young, iDL - Mississippi State
225. Kansas City Chiefs (from ATL): Elijah Higgins, WR - Stanford
226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR): SirVocea Dennis, LB - Pitt
227. New Orleans Saints: DJ Dale, iDL - Alabama
228. Tennessee Titans: Justin Shorter, WR - Florida
229. Cleveland Browns: Jarren Hall, QB - BYU
230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from NYJ): Jadakis Bonds, WR - Hampton
231. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Drake Thomas, LB - NC State
232. Green Bay Packers: Kahlef Hailassie, CB - Western Kentucky
233. Washington Commanders: Demario Douglas, WR - Liberty
234. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carlton Martial, LB - Troy
235. Green Bay Packers (from DET): Marshon Ford, TE - Louisville
236. Indianapolis Colts (from TB): Habakkuk Baldonado, EDGE - Pitt
237. Houston Texans (from SEA): Tavion Thomas, RB - Utah
238. Miami Dolphins: Jalen Wayne, WR - South Alabama
239. Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis, WR - TCU
240. New York Giants (from BAL): Nesta Jade Silvera, iDL - Arizona State
241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from MIN): Richard Gouraige, OT - Florida
242. Green Bay Packers (from JAX): Alex Austin, CB - Oregon State
243. New York Giants: Brenton Strange, TE - Penn State
244. Dallas Cowboys: Charlie Thomas, LB - Georgia Tech
The Cowboys were able to bring back Leighton Vander Esch, but they lost Luke Gifford. That means they’re still in the market for a linebacker, but are more so looking for depth and special teams ability. Charlie Thomas fits the bill perfectly.
Thomas was second among all linebackers this past year in coverage stops, and his 22% pass rush win rate highlighted his ability as a blitzer despite limited usage in that role. Thomas provides exactly what the Cowboys are looking for at linebacker, which is depth and the ability to pitch in for John Fassel’s unit. At pick 244, that’s about all Dallas can ask for.
245. Atlanta Falcons (from BUF): Brandon Hill, S - Pitt
246. Cincinnati Bengals: Daniel Scott, S - Cal
247. San Francisco 49ers: Nic Jones, CB - Ball State
248. Philadelphia Eagles: Devonnsha Maxwell, iDL - Chattanooga
249. Kansas City Chiefs: TJ Bass, OT - Oregon
250. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Howden, S - Minnesota
251. Los Angeles Rams: Dante Stills, iDL - West Virginia
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Max Duggan, QB - TCU
253. San Francisco 49ers: Jake Moody, K - Michigan
254. New York Giants: Tyson Bagent, QB - Shepherd
255. San Francisco 49ers: Jadon Haselwood, WR - Arkansas
256. Green Bay Packers: Cameron Mitchell, CB - Northwestern
257. New Orleans Saints: Carrington Valentine, CB - Kentucky
258. Chicago Bears: Kaevon Meriweather, S - Iowa
259. Houston Texans: Ben VanSumeren, LB - Michigan State
Loading comments...