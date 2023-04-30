Unfortunately we have about a quarter of a year to go (it is super depressing when you put it in those terms) until we line up to choose pet cats for Dallas Cowboys training camp, but with the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we are able to offer up some opinions on a few other things.

The main thing of those things is, well, the players that the Cowboys drafted. There is plenty to be said and debated (those things will continue to happen obviously) about who and where the Cowboys spent their draft picks, but the class is the class.

In fact, here is the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Class

There are eight names here which means that everyone has eight opinions on players and you know what, we want to hear them.

The discussion prompt for today is simple:

Who are your three favorite picks from the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Class?

You favorites are obviously your favorites and you can pick and choose who they are based on whatever merit you’d like. It is your list.

Have at it. Let us know.