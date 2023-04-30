The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and with it the biggest event of the offseason. Well, except for one. Sometimes the league will announce the schedule for the upcoming season prior to the draft, but that obviously did not happen this year. This has left us all wondering exactly when each game is going to happen.

Thankfully we received some context on Sunday morning when Adam Schefter reported that the league is “targeting” Thursday, May 11th as the day to release the 2023 season schedule.

We do know who the Cowboys are playing, a matter that was set as soon as this past regular season came to a close. You can see the list of teams Dallas will be playing this season in the accompanying graphic above.

One of the most significant developments to this season’s opponents for the Cowboys came this past week when the New York Jets officially traded for Aaron Rodgers. Dallas will host Rodgers’ Jets, which means he and Mike McCarthy will face off against one another in the building where they won the Super Bowl together 13 seasons ago.

Additionally the Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers this coming season and number one overall pick Bryce Young. As Dallas’ most recent game was against Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers they could (if they open against Carolina) play the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in consecutive games.

Who is ready for May 11th?