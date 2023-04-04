It’s officially the month of April! Do you know what that means? It means the 2023 NFL Draft is drawing closer by the day and will be here before we know it. In a few weeks time we can put to bed all of the speculation and rumors and finally learn which rookies will be joining the Dallas Cowboys.

With the NFL Draft nearly upon us, we thought we’d take the time to identify one player at each position on the offensive side of the ball we’d love to see join the Dallas Cowboys. These are the players we would pound the table for if we could in the “War Room” who should still be available at some point in the draft when the Cowboys are on the clock.

QB - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (6’2”, 203)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson could be the ideal developmental quarterback prospect for the Dallas Cowboys. He’s built more like a wide receiver with the same type of athleticism, but has an NFL-caliber arm capable of making all the throws at the next level. The dual-threat QB can help prepare the Cowboys defense for other mobile QBs they’ll face throughout the season while he continues to develop his craft or maybe even get looked at as a receiver. DTR has a lot of untapped potential worth taking a late-round flyer on.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (QB, UCLA) has a pre-existing relationship with Dak Prescott and says he’d love to continue learning from QB1.



The #Cowboys have met with him. pic.twitter.com/KVvNsSHI0L — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 3, 2023

RB - Kendre Miller, TCU (5’11”, 215)

There’s a lot of good running backs in the 2023 draft class, but very few of them possess the type of all-around skill set Kendre Miller does. Although he hasn’t been able to participate in any of the pre-draft events while recovering from injury, the former TCU RB checks nearly all the boxes NFL teams are looking for. He runs with power, patience, vision, contact balance, speed, and has surprising elusiveness. He’s even shown he can be a capable receiver out of the backfield.

#TCU RB Kendre Miller already squatting 300 lbs in his return from his MCL injury. He didn’t work out today but had a lengthy convo with Bill Belichick and has a meeting with #Cowboys lined up. pic.twitter.com/PAIn4BHIF5 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 30, 2023

WR (X, Y, Z) - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss; Marvin Mims, Oklahoma; Josh Downs, North Carolina

Jonathan Mingo (6’2”, 220)

The former Ole Miss wide receiver is a big, physically imposing pass catcher who played all three WR positions and even lined up at TE during his time with the Rebels. He probably projects best as a big slot WR at the next level, but possesses the skill set and speed (4.46) to play X as well. That kind of versatility could provide much-needed depth to the Cowboys receiving core who are unproven behind their top three (Lamb, Cooks, Gallup).

One hot name emerging right now in league coaching circles is @OleMissFB Jonathan Mingo.



WR coaches have Mingo graded higher than many being mocked in Round 1.



220-pound men aren’t supposed to have these feet.



Disrespectful RZ rep here from @seniorbowl 1-on-1’s:



1/2 pic.twitter.com/dMKL9inqVO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2023

Marvin Mims Jr. (5’11”, 183)

The former Oklahoma Sooner WR is a three-level threat in the passing game similar to that of the player they recently traded for, Brandin Cooks. They both challenge defenses underneath in the short to intermediate part of the field and vertically as legit deep threats. Because of that, he can also play all three receiver positions which would add another multifaceted weapon to the Cowboys passing game.

Josh Downs (5’9”, 171)

His size would suggest he’s destined to primarily play out of the slot at the next level in the NFL, however, the former Tar Heels wide receiver has proven he’s more than capable of playing on the outside as well. While his size may be a concern, Josh Downs has an impressive catch radius and the route running ability to become a mismatch weapon in the passing game. He could be the next Cole Beasley type of WR for the Cowboys.

So smooth from Josh Downs. pic.twitter.com/1hNw8Wgymy — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

TE - Brenton Strange, Penn State (6’4”, 253)

With a nice blend of toughness and athleticism, the former Penn State tight end is an intriguing prospect with starting potential who is somehow still flying somewhat under the radar. He really gets after it as a blocker whether he is split out in space or in-line, and shows a good understanding of how to get open in the passing game. He’s one of the more QB friendly TEs in the 2023 draft class. He has three-down potential and the versatility to be a traditional TE or play as a H-back with the Cowboys early on as a rookie.

Brenton Strange. Get to know that name. The Penn State TE is one of the least talked about and most underrated players in the draft. Combine numbers were pedestrian but his tape is impressive. Despite a loaded TE class, you’ll hear his name called Night 2 of the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/iCVsyAA1cQ — Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 26, 2023

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse; Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Matthew Bergeron (6’5”, 318)

Matthew Bergeron has started at both left and right offensive tackle during his time at Syracuse, however, he may project best on the inside as an offensive guard. With position flex to play nearly any position on the offensive line, Bergeron is exactly the kind of versatile OL the Cowboys seem to covet. Insert him into the starting lineup next to Tyler Smith at either LG or LT and Dallas would immediately have a young, dominant duo on the left side.

Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron (6-4, 323; 33 5/8 arm) had the week he needed to have at the Senior Bowl.



Here he is vs. Auburn's Derick Hall, who is all gas off the edge.



(Also: When you see an OL/DL who played hockey, keep watching. They're probably gonna show you something) pic.twitter.com/2tCssY3bbC — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 3, 2023

Wanya Morris (6’5”, 307)

With experience at both left and right tackle, the former Tennessee and Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris is an intriguing prospect for the Dallas Cowboys. With 35 3/8” arms and a 85 6/8” wingspan, Morris has the required length to play tackle at the next level. He checks nearly all of the other boxes teams look for a starting OT as well, however, consistency has been a problem for him. That could possibly be fixed with better NFL coaching.

RT/LT Wanya Morris Oklahoma



✅️Ton of upside plenty room for development very athletic



✅️Versatility can play both tackles



Needs to clean up technique



inconsistencies with leverage and hand palcement pic.twitter.com/X21koEDWms — Tua ChampionshipVailoa (@TuasRevenge) March 26, 2023

IOL - Steve Avila, TCU; Chandler Zavala, NC State

Steve Avila (6’3”, 332)

The former TCU offensive lineman could be in play for the Cowboys at No. 26 in the first-round, and for good reason. He has a plug-and-play starter at either offensive guard or center, but with the Cowboys would likely replace Connor McGovern at LG early on and then potentially replace Tyler Biadasz in 2024 if he leaves via free agency. That kind of versatility could prove to be invaluable.

Position flex and a sense of humor meet #TCU OL Steve Avila. Looking forward to his appearance on @gmfb next Friday pic.twitter.com/BwbuhMPC1t — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 30, 2023

Chandler Zavala (6’4”, 325)

Despite being a combine snub, Chandler Zavala is a Top 100 prospect and one of the best offensive guards in the entire 2023 draft class. With the Cowboys he could be a plug-and-play starter Day 1 as a rookie, depending on where Tyler Smith ends up playing, and would be an upgrade over Connor McGovern. He is a road grader in the run game and is equally effective in pass protection.