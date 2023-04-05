It’s officially the month of April! Do you know what that means? It means the 2023 NFL Draft is drawing closer by the day and will be here before we know it. In a few weeks time we can put to bed all of the speculation and rumors and finally learn which rookies will be joining the Dallas Cowboys.

With the NFL draft nearly upon us, we thought we’d take the time to identify one player at each position on the defensive side of the ball we’d love to see join the Dallas Cowboys. These are the players we would pound the table for if we could in the “War Room” who should still be available at some point in the draft when the Cowboys are on the clock.

EDGE - YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Could the Dallas Cowboys use another Sam Williams type of defensive player? You bet your sweet patootie they could! The former Louisville defensive lineman is remarkably similar to their second-round pick last year as far as physical traits and athleticism is concerned. Dan Quinn was infatuated with Williams a year ago and it stands to reason he could feel the same way about YaYa Diaby. He offers the same type of inside/out versatility as either an EDGE rusher or pass-rushing DT and could be utilized in the same type of capacity with the Cowboys.

DT - Gervon Dexter, Florida

Opinions vary about the former Gators defensive tackle. He isn’t the sum of all his parts as of yet, only showing flashes of his potential so far, which is why he could be viewed as a boom-or-bust type of prospect. However, the flashes he’s has shown are of the dominant nature as both a run defender and pass rusher from the interior. The only thing missing is consistency, which could come with better coaching in the NFL. He is a moldable piece of clay with Pro Bowl potential who Dan Quinn could help rebuild from the ground up.

Gervon Dexter is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.69 RAS out of a possible 10.00 after his pro day. This ranked 49 out of 1570 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/g6uXQ3RCpx #RAS pic.twitter.com/Eots4Gq9tb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 31, 2023

LB - Drew Sanders, Arkansas

It’s probably a pipe dream Drew Sanders ends up with the Dallas Cowboys considering it would likely require their No. 26 pick in the first round, however, the dream remains alive until he’s finally drafted by someone. The former Arkansas LB would be an amazing fit in Dan Quinn’s system and should see the field early and often as a rookie. His size, length, sideline-to-sideline speed, and versatility to rush off the edge or play as an off-ball linebacker would make him a unique defensive weapon, similar to that of Micah Parsons.

Drew Sanders is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.28 RAS out of a possible 10.00 at his pro day. This ranked 188 out of 2597 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/fwppGQ86DB #RAS pic.twitter.com/JYWNw7uHIs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023

CB - Cory Trice, Purdue

As far as what Dan Quinn looks for in a boundary cornerback, the former Purdue cornerback checks all of the boxes when it comes to size, length, speed, and athleticism. Cory Trice Jr. isn’t receiving the kind of attention he probably deserves, but he is a name to keep in mind for the Cowboys during the draft in the third or fourth round. He is at his best in press coverage and would provide much-needed depth to the position, especially with both Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore playing under expiring contracts in 2023.

Cory Trice Jr. is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 2068 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/stJNcSjvqL #RAS pic.twitter.com/VI9LcnSZzq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 26, 2023

S - Daniel Scott, California

The former Cal safety will turn 25 years old during the 2023 season, but that age comes with six seasons of experience. The former team captain will likely hear his name called at some point on Day 3 in the draft, which fits the range where Dallas usually targets the position. Daniel Scott is a free safety prospect who is at his best as a centerfielder, but can mix it up in man coverage as well. What makes him a great fit for the Cowboys though is his four-phase special teams background, which will be key for him earning a roster spot.