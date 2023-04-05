The Cowboys offensive line is as deep as it’s been in years, but can they find the right combination?

Once upon a time, or two, the Dallas Cowboys had one of the best offensive lines in football. It’s a franchise that prides itself on having a great group up front and earning the moniker the Great Wall of Dallas. That nickname was forged in the 1990s, returned last decade and now it’s something the club is working on re-establishing for the 2023 season and beyond. As it currently stands, however, the best lineup combination for Dallas’ offensive line is Tyron Smith at LT, Tyler Smith at LG, Biadasz in the middle, Martin at RG and Steele at RT. That doesn’t mean that’s how it’ll look in September. There’s still a draft to come, where the Cowboys will be taking a long look at some of the offensive line options, especially on the interior. The best prospects include TCU’s Steve Avila, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, and Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann. If the Cowboys do select an offensive lineman early in the draft, expect the projected starting lineup to change. Picking a guard early would indicate the Cowboys are planning to use Tyler Smith at LT and Tyron Smith or Steele at RT. It might seem odd to move a future Hall of Fame LT to the right side while benching your emerging RT, but with the injuries that Tyron Smith has endured recently, the situation can always work itself out. Having three starting caliber tackles is a good problem to have.

The Cowboys are still aligned with a particular position through the pre-draft process.

Now, McShay is back with another mock, and once again it’s a tight end for Dallas. 26. Dallas Cowboys Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Dalton Schultz out, Mayer in. The latter is the most complete tight end in this draft class and could be a plug-and-play starter as Dak Prescott’s new security blanket. At 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, Mayer is a legit blocker who would provide Tony Pollard with more running lanes. And while he’s not much of a vertical threat, his excellent ball skills would open up the offense at the intermediate level. Mayer posted back-to-back seasons with at least 800 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and he’s a bulldozer after the catch. As we usually do here, we’ll concede that Mayer is a quality player who may have a high upside in the NFL. So the stipulation is made that on talent alone, it’s not a crazy pick. But is it the right one? As we’ve discussed before, tight ends rarely hit the ground running in the NFL, so his instant impact this year could be negligible. We’ve also noted that many of the best tight ends in the league come from later rounds with the third through fifth rounds being a particular sweet spot. Then, as previously discussed, the Cowboys have two promising assets in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot who displayed plenty of potential in their rookie seasons.

One of Dak Prescott’s former targets is on the trading block.

Dak Prescott has to be loving the Dallas Cowboys’ pre-draft activity. The Cowboys seemingly are are kicking the tires on adding another receiver, even after trading for Brandin Cooks. As of this writing, Dallas has scheduled top-30 visits and private workouts with myriad WR prospects, including potential first-round picks Zay Flowers, Jalin Hyatt, Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison. Say the Cowboys don’t draft a wide receiver early, though. Might they look elsewhere to equip Prescott with another pass-catcher? If they do, one of Prescott’s former favorite weapons — former-Cowboy-turned-Dolphin Cedrick Wilson — could be available via trade. Per the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are open to trading Wilson. The report indicates Miami isn’t actively shopping Wilson and would be OK having him on the roster in 2023. However, his $8 million cap hit and $7 million base salary coupled with a lack of production operating behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle makes him expendable in the front office’s eyes.

Former TCU quarterback and Heisman finalist could be staying in Fort Worth with a star on his helmet.

The Cowboys have seven total picks in the draft and Duggan has been a name that’s been floating around the team for the past few weeks. The team attended TCU’s Pro Day, hosted Duggan for “Dallas Day” at The Star, and even met with Duggan at the NFL Combine. It’s obvious that he’s on the team’s radar, and the interest is mutual for Duggan, who said at the Combine it would be “special to stay home” and represent the franchise. If selected by Dallas, Duggan would likely be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick and the Cowboys’ track record of finding diamonds in the rough at the quarterback position goes without saying. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick and Tony Romo went undrafted. Could Duggan be next? ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Duggan going in the seventh round (No. 256 overall) to the Packers. That’s the fourth-to-last pick in the entire draft, so Reid clearly views Duggan as someone who could fall. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings mocked Duggan to the Jets at No. 207 overall in the sixth round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Duggan has the 10th-ranked quarterback in this year’s class, so there should be an opportunity for Dallas to grab the former Horned Frog in the 5-7 round range.

