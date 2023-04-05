We continue with our 2023 NFL Draft draft prospect review of players that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we look at inside offensive lineman Steve Avila from the TCU Horned Frogs.

Steve Avila was given a 3-star rating (247 Sports) coming out of high school. He had five offers but decided to stay in state and chose to enroll at TCU.

In Avila’s freshman year in 2019 he played just 21 snaps. He filled in that year either at right guard or center and allowed no pressures.

In 2020 he had a more significant role, playing a total of 510 offensive snaps. He took the starting role at center in Week 4 for the Horned Frogs, although he did play some right tackle during the season. He allowed two sacks, nine pressures and caused two penalties that year.

In Avila’s junior year in 2021, he saw an uptick in playtime and played the full season for TCU as the starting center (except one game at right guard). He played a total of 746 snaps on offense and allowed two sacks, 14 pressures and five penalties.

In 2022 as a senior, Avila played 820 snaps for TCU. This year Avila looked solid as a pass protector. He allowed zero sacks, ten pressures and two penalties while playing exclusively at left guard. Against Iowa State in Week 13 Avila dominated at the line. On 69 snaps Avila allowed no sacks, no pressures and caused zero penalties against a relentless pass rush.

Steve Avila

TCU Horned Frogs

Senior

3-star high school recruit

Height- 6’4”

Weight- 332

Hands- 9 1/4

Arm Length- 33

Wingspan- 79

NFL Combine/Pro Day

10-Yard split- 1.86s

40-Yard Time- 5.21s

Vert- 29.5”

Broad-98”

Bench- 28

Shuttle- 4.74s

3C- 7.85s

Awards:

2022- First Team All-BIG12

2021- Second Team All-BIG12

Scorecard:

Overall- 88.2/100

Pass Block- 90/100

Run Block- 82/100

Speed- 78/100

Strength- 82/100

Acceleration- 72/100

Agility- 62/100

THE GOOD

Most obvious strength is his position versatility. Maybe the most versatile offensive line prospect this year. Has played every position on the offensive line with a high level of effectiveness.

A big guy with massive frame for defenders to try and dislodge.

Fantastic at breaking to the second level.

Stout and squatty making him hard to move when he anchors.

Communicates to his fellow line players extremely effectively.

Sinks his hips well to help generate easy torque to immobilize defenders. Elite at being able to be the lowest man.

Fantastic upper and lower body strength to move defenders off the ball on run blocks.

Has no problem forklifting his guy.

Sustains his blocks well and holds his ground all the way up to the whistle.

THE BAD

Can sometimes be in a rush to block as opposed to waiting for his guy to make the first move.

Most of his holding penalties came from over-committing early and getting off balance.

His agility skills aren’t great meaning he struggles at times in small space.

Needs to trust his natural athleticism to help him win rather than being the most aggressive player.

Faster and smaller rushers give him nightmares. His lateral quickness lets him down.

Loses focus on exotic blitz plays or twists.

THE FIT

There’s a lot to like when watching Steve Avila and he has yet to hit his ceiling. His position versatility will make him a much desired interior line protector, as well as his high-level blocking skills on both pass and run plays. His lower body movement skills can be a problem. Faster or more tooled up pass rushers can get around Avila due to him being quite stiff in the lower half. His change-of-direction and lateral movement can be slow and he has a hard time reacting to it. But any defender that is forced to take Avila head on ends up feeling the results, and that’s what is key for any team drafting him. In gap power, Avila just thrives in both technique and physicality and this would serve him best in the NFL.

Early-second-round value.

(All scout consensus ranking: 54th)

COWBOYS COMPARISON

A bulkier Andre Gurode