DeMarcus Ware, after having a decorated career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, will make one last stop in Canton, Ohio this summer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will present the defensive end at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Here’s a look back at an excellent career with the Cowboys and these are DeMarcus Ware’s top ten moments with the Cowboys.

1. An excellent first impression in the Emerald City

Taken with the 11th pick of the 2005 NFL Draft and coached by the legendary Bill Parcells, they were lofty expectations of DeMarcus Ware immediately. Ware made himself a household name overnight with a spectacular preseason performance against the Seattle Seahawks. First, Ware blows past Sean Locklear for the sack on Matt Hasselbeck. Then Ware picks on Hasselbeck on a diving interception, putting the NFL on notice.

2. Ware’s first career sack

Already showing glimpses of being a disruptive force, Ware bursts through the San Francisco 49ers backfield for his first sack in a career of many, Ware takes down quarterback Tim Rattay in a Cowboys 34-31 Week 3 win.

3. Four sacks against the Eagles

In primtime on Sunday Night Football, Ware was a menace. He terrorized Michael Vick in Philadelphia, and set up shop in the Eagles backfield as he took down Vick for four sacks in a single game.

4. Ware’s first career interception

In a highly anticipated regular-season matchup with playoff implications between a potent Cowboys offense and the dynamic Falcons offense, Ware intercepts a pass followed by a vicious stiff-arm on Michael Vick and a 41-yard return for a touchdown.

5. Ware sacks McNabb twice in Cowboys’ home playoff win.

Having played the Philadelphia Eagles just a week prior in a de facto NFC East title game, Ware got the best of Donovan McNabb and the Eagles. Facing the their bitter rival in a Wild Card matchup, Ware sacked McNabb twice en route to Cowboys’ first playoff win in thirteen years. This also marked the final game for McNabb as an Eagle.

6. Hat trick in Philadelphia

Amidst a disappointing season for the team in 2010, Ware stood as one of the view bright spots. Named to his fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl days earlier, Ware had one of his best performances of the year in the season finale at Philadelphia. Ware returned a fumble for a touchdown and sacked Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb three times to secure the 2010 sack title with 15.5 sacks.

7. Ware stifles Saints in the clutch

Entering a Saturday road matchup against the undefeated New Orleans Saints, Dallas was heavy a underdog to beat the 13-0 Saints. Ware’s sack and forced fumble of Drew Brees to put the Saints away in the closing seconds sent Cowboys fans home happy for the holidays.

8. Ware becomes Cowboys’ all-time sack leader

The then St. Louis Rams were overmatched by the Cowboys defense and Ware was too much for the Rams offensive line. Ware sacked quarterback Sam Bradford twice for his 95th and 96th sacks respectively, to pass Harvey Martin for the most sacks in Cowboys history.

9. Final Sack as a Cowboy

On a bitter cold night at Soldier Field, Ware sacks Chicago Bears signal-caller Josh McCown for his 117th sack and his last in a Cowboys uniform.

10. A surprise from an old friend

Jerry Jones leaves Ware speechless after telling him he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.