Cowboys news: Brandin Cooks calls Ceedee Lamb electric and a true No. 1 receiver

Cooks has no intention of dethroning Ceedee Lamb as the No. 1.

Trading for Brandin Cooks has arguably been the biggest move of the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason so far. The former Houston Texan star has been one of the NFL’s better receivers since entering the league in 2014 and will be a great target for Dak Prescott . But he’s entering a talented receiving room in Dallas that includes a superstar in CeeDee Lamb, who is fresh off his second Pro Bowl and first All-Pro selection. Cooks, 29, has been ahead of the curve, however, letting Lamb know that he’s coming in to be a secondary target and make life easier for him and the rest of the offense. “CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego.”

Jerry’s always treated his players like family, and it pays its dividends. Congratulations DeMarcus.

Former NFL star edge rusher DeMarcus Ware did not have to look far in selecting his Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter. Ware asked Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones to present him at the induction ceremony this summer. The Cowboys tweeted a video Thursday of Ware making the ask.

The love is SO REAL between these two. ⭐️@DeMarcusWare made a surprise request for Jerry Jones to be his @ProFootballHOF presenter.#DallasCowboys | #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/AJS2425wat — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 6, 2023

“You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame,” Ware told Jones. “I want that voice to keep going, and you to be my presenter for the Hall of Fame.”

Have to believe a future Cowboys was among them.

Now that we’re officially in the month of April, the NFL Draft is getting closer and closer, with the first round taking place in three weeks on April 27, followed by two more days of rounds 2-7. This week at The Star in Frisco, the Cowboys held their annual “30 visits” in which they brought on several players that could get drafted anywhere from a high first-round pick to someone who could be a seventh-round pick or priority free agent. This year, the Cowboys brought in a few players that are projected all over the draft. The headliners were some of the potential first-round picks in Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and a pair of TCU products – wide receiver Quinton Johnston and guard Steve Avila.

Nearing that next round of contract negotiations, with some historical insight into the 5th-year option.

The NFL lockout of 2010 brought about significant change to the league and it’s landscape. Not only did the owners collude against Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, fining them for taking advantage of the no-salary-cap year, but they curtailed the rookie salary explosion with the implementation of the rookie wage scale. Rookie salaries were capped in 2020 and the length of contracts was limited to four seasons with the 2021 CBA. With that limit came the fifth-year option; a team option that allowed clubs to have a right of first refusal to keep first-round picks in house for an additional year before the player got access to the franchise and transition tag amounts. Players have to be in the league for at least three years before they can negotiate an extension but if that isn’t reached by the Monday after the draft, teams can exact the option. That’s the fate that appears to be coming for wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Two CBS Sports mock drafts have Dallas taking a tight end in the late first round.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end room lost Dalton Schultz via free agency, but with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, many think the position is in good hands. But ... Do the Cowboys want more “juice” from the tight end position? CBS Sports thinks so, and in their latest mock draft, Dallas takes Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the No.26 pick. It is an interesting choice going with a tight end. While both Hendershot and Ferguson only have one NFL season under their belts, adding another young tight end to the room with the blocking abilities neither rookie has is food for thought. Given his size (6-4, 251), Mayer creates a mismatch virtually every time he gets downfield. Coupled with his excellent ball skills and contested catch ability, Mayer could be a Week 1 starter in Dallas.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.