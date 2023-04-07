There are officially less than three weeks to go until the 2023 NFL Draft. That is exciting.

It has been said many times that the Cowboys are well-positioned for the draft, and while that is certainly true on paper, they still have to execute from the position that they have set for themselves. You don’t make the podium in F1 just by qualifying for pole position on Saturday, you have to win the race as well (I’ve recently started Drive to Survive at long last).

Truth be told it is difficult to see how we anybody would rationally be upset with the Cowboys after the first lap of the race in question, the first round of the NFL draft. It sounds silly to say but as long as the Cowboys don’t take a quarterback (spare me the jokes) or a kicker, then there will be some rhyme or reason behind the logic that they used to select that specific player.

Mocking, guessing really, who the Cowboys will take in any given year is a difficult task. Matters are made all the more trying when you try to figure out who will be available when Dallas is on the clock at 26 overall (barring a trade up), it was even a difficult exercise when the Cowboys were picking fourth overall back in 2016.

Today we wanted to open the floor for discussion and launch a poll in the interest of finding out what path on those choose-your-own-adventure ride we each find to be the most appealing.

So fast forward to the night of April 27th, just about 11pm ET with a midnight snack in hand... what would make you the most happy?