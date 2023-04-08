NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2023 NFL Draft - Eric Edholm, NFL.com
After winning 12 games in back-to-back seasons, the Cowboys are getting respect as one of the best in their conference.
The top dogs
Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys
There is, admittedly, a strange situation happening at QB, with Brock Purdy set to start based on his rookie heroics and Trey Lance left to wait for his chance. It’s nice to have options, and Sam Darnold also has hopped the magic bus, as if things weren’t strange and crowded enough already. But based on how last year went, with Purdy and Lance both still working back to full health, all three had better be ready.
Even still, this is a defense — despite the loss of coordinator DeMeco Ryans — that should keep the Niners in almost every game by itself. Adding DT Javon Hargrave offsets some of the personnel losses on that side of the ball. And when you factor in a quality group of skill-position talent here, it’s easy to see why the 49ers belong in this category, even with some real questions.
Dallas has gone 24-10 the past two seasons and absolutely belongs in this tier. Say what you will about the Cowboys, but they’ve done everything needed this offseason to hang with the big boys: RB Tony Pollard is locked up for another year, Dan Quinn is back to run the defense, and WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore were targeted, thoughtful additions. Even without RB Ezekiel Elliott and TE Dalton Schultz, the foundation is established.
There are still questions about Dak Prescott that cropped up last season when he led the NFL in interceptions. But his five-TD postseason performance against the Bucs was a reminder that Prescott still can play at an elite level.
Cameron Latu visited with Cowboys and 49ers this week - Joe Will, Touchdown Alabama Magazine
After moving on from Dalton Schultz in free agency, the Cowboys are looking into the tight end prospects from this year’s draft.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu visited with the Dallas Cowboys and San Fransico 49ers this week.
Latu arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2018 as a highly-ranked four-star linebacker but made the switch to the tight end position after two seasons. In 2021 he became a security blanket for quarterback Bryce Young, catching eight touchdowns for 410 yards. He finished his college career with 787 yards and 12 touchdowns and is projected to be a mid-round pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys lost starting tight end, Dalton Schultz to the Houston Texans in free agency and don’t currently have a proven player at the position, as for the 49ers they still have four-time pro bowler George Kittle in his prime. Latu had a strong showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl but missed the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury. Regardless of where he is drafted, he will likely see the field in some capacity over the next couple of years.
Cowboys 2023 draft scouting report: Wake Forest defensive lineman Kobie Turner - David Howman, Blogging the Boys
Lining up Kobie Turner next to Osa Odighizuwa could create a nice combination at defensive tackle.
Turner played just one year for the Demon Deacons, and that limited sample size seems to be the only thing holding him back at the moment. But Turner was a dominant run stopper all year and was sneaky good as a pass rusher too. In fact, he posted the second highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Power 5 defender in 2022, behind only Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Even after that, though, Turner did not receive an invitation to the combine. That’s a shame, because his talent is evident in watching his tape.
Burst: Turner has decent burst for his size and frame. He doesn’t quite explode off the line, but he’s also never late getting out of his stance. Had Turner been at the combine, his explosion drill numbers likely would’ve ranked around the average, which is more than enough for how Wake Forest used him.
Footwork: He is a natural with his feet, and there’s a level of meticulousness with how he moves. He does a great job of winning leverage against blockers and then dropping an anchor to maintain it, especially when two-gapping.
Hand Technique: He has big and powerful hands, and managed to land some blows against really talented offensive linemen that stunned them backwards. Turner is also very active with his hands, most evident when two-gapping, as he’s able to lock up his opponent while reading the backfield.
