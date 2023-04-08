After winning 12 games in back-to-back seasons, the Cowboys are getting respect as one of the best in their conference.

After moving on from Dalton Schultz in free agency, the Cowboys are looking into the tight end prospects from this year’s draft.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu visited with the Dallas Cowboys and San Fransico 49ers this week. Latu arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2018 as a highly-ranked four-star linebacker but made the switch to the tight end position after two seasons. In 2021 he became a security blanket for quarterback Bryce Young, catching eight touchdowns for 410 yards. He finished his college career with 787 yards and 12 touchdowns and is projected to be a mid-round pick for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys lost starting tight end, Dalton Schultz to the Houston Texans in free agency and don’t currently have a proven player at the position, as for the 49ers they still have four-time pro bowler George Kittle in his prime. Latu had a strong showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl but missed the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury. Regardless of where he is drafted, he will likely see the field in some capacity over the next couple of years.

Lining up Kobie Turner next to Osa Odighizuwa could create a nice combination at defensive tackle.

Turner played just one year for the Demon Deacons, and that limited sample size seems to be the only thing holding him back at the moment. But Turner was a dominant run stopper all year and was sneaky good as a pass rusher too. In fact, he posted the second highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Power 5 defender in 2022, behind only Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Even after that, though, Turner did not receive an invitation to the combine. That’s a shame, because his talent is evident in watching his tape. Burst: Turner has decent burst for his size and frame. He doesn’t quite explode off the line, but he’s also never late getting out of his stance. Had Turner been at the combine, his explosion drill numbers likely would’ve ranked around the average, which is more than enough for how Wake Forest used him. Footwork: He is a natural with his feet, and there’s a level of meticulousness with how he moves. He does a great job of winning leverage against blockers and then dropping an anchor to maintain it, especially when two-gapping. Hand Technique: He has big and powerful hands, and managed to land some blows against really talented offensive linemen that stunned them backwards. Turner is also very active with his hands, most evident when two-gapping, as he’s able to lock up his opponent while reading the backfield.

