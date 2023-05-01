The Dallas Cowboys began the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday night with seven picks to their name, and before it was all said and done, actually made eight selections thanks to trading into the top of the sixth round. At no point in time did they trade back.

When Dallas moved into the sixth (for cornerback Eric Scott Jr.) it actually marked the fourth trade that they have executed that involved capital in this particular draft. It was just the only one that they executed on draft weekend itself.

Earlier this offseason. the Cowboys dealt a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans in order to acquire Brandin Cooks, but just before that they sent another fifth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Stephon Gilmore. Even those are only two, though.

The first instance in which Dallas dealt a pick in this most recent draft came in the middle of last season when they sent a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Johnathan Hankins (who they brought back this offseason).

With the draft over we now know who those picks became.

Day 3 picks that the Dallas Cowboys traded away for Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, and Johnathan Hankins

161 (Brandin Cooks): Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State taken by the Rams

176 (Stephon Gilmore): Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern taken by the Colts

204 (Johnathan Hankins): Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU taken by the Jets

As you can see, the only team who actually kept and used the pick was the Colts, and they did so on running back Evan Hull. Both the Texans and Raiders wound up dealing the selections that the Cowboys gave them to the Rams and Jets, respectively.

It is obviously unlikely that the Cowboys would have taken these exact players in those spots had they not made the trades for the veterans that they did; however, it is an interesting exercise to see what the actual exchange wound up yielding.