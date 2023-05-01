The 2023 NFL Draft is only now just a few days old, and yet, way-too-early 2024 mock draft predictions are already flooding the Internet. Considering the unpredictability of mock drafts, especially ones that are a year early, these exercises can hardly be taken seriously, however, they are fun nonetheless.

With that in mind, after scouring the Internet, we’ve put together a list of who some of the so-called draft experts are predicting could be targets for the Dallas Cowboys in next year’s draft. Each prediction should be taken with a grain of salt as previously mentioned, but there are some intriguing prospects we may need to keep an eye on this year.

27) Dallas Cowboys: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida After a 2022 campaign that saw him log a pick and eight pass deflections, Jason Marshall Jr. is gearing up to emerge in the 2024 NFL Draft. At 6’1″, 198 pounds, he has great size and length to go along with effortless burst out of transitions and high-end recovery speed. Opposite Trevon Diggs, he’d present quarterbacks with a formidable challenge. 59) Dallas Cowboys Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 91) Dallas Cowboys Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

A first-round CB with the prototypical size the Cowboys like makes sense considering Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, and C.J. Goodwin will all become free agents after the 2023 season. The same can be said for the BYU OT if Dallas chooses not to re-sign Terence Steele, releases Tyron Smith, or chooses to make Tyler Smith the full-time fixture at left guard. And, another RB is plausible considering Tony Pollard is playing under the franchise tag.

26. DALLAS COWBOYS: OL COOPER BEEBE, KANSAS STATE Beebe spent the last two seasons at offensive tackle before moving inside to left guard in 2022. Over the last two seasons, the junior’s 94.0 pass-blocking grade leads all offensive linemen in the country, as he hasn’t allowed a sack over the course of his 770 pass-blocking snaps since 2021. He’s also the most valuable returning interior offensive lineman in the country over those two years according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

Former OT turned OG is right up the Cowboys alley. Cooper Beebe would no doubt be a plug-and-play starter as a rookie from Day 1 at left guard and would mean Tyler Smith would be the long-term solution and Tyron Smith’s full-time replacement at left tackle. These two would make a young, formidable duo on the left side of Dallas’ offensive line for the foreseeable future.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Raheim Sanders, RB — Arkansas The Cowboys may be in the market for their next bell-cow back and Sanders looks like he will be one of the top backs in next year’s draft. It does not hurt that he is a product of Jerry Jones’ beloved Arkansas Razorbacks, either.

This year was Bjian Robinson linked to the Cowboys in the first-round, next year it could be an RB from Jerry Jones’ alma mater. If they let Tony Pollard walk and are looking for a bigger back to pair with Deuce Vaughn, Raheim Sanders (6’2”, 227) definitely fits the bill.

26. Cowboys: Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson Mukuba has a lot going for him in terms of traits. He’s very fast, has nice size, very good ball skills and he’s a capable blitzer. Mukuba needs to get stronger and play stronger to become a big-time difference maker on the NFL level, but he’s got a lot of tools that are going to make teams notice. The production hasn’t been there yet – one INT, one sack, 2 ½ tackles for loss in two seasons. But with some added strength and increased production, Mukuba could elevate himself into the first round.

Dallas broke the 30+ year drought of selecting a defensive tackle in the first-round this year when they drafted Mazi Smith. Maybe they break the 20+ year drought drafting a safety in the first-round in 2024. It seems highly unlikely considering the value they place on the position, however, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker are entering the final year of their contracts in 2023. So, maybe Andrew Mukuba makes a little bit of sense.

26. Dallas Cowboys - S Calen Bullock, USC

Again, the likelihood of the Cowboys drafting a safety in the first-round is doubtful at best, however, their change of heart about the value they place on defensive tackle changed this year so why not at safety as well?

26. Dallas Cowboys Mario Williams WR, USC

The Cowboys did a lot of homework on the 2023 wide receiver draft class only to wait until the seventh-round before drafting one (Jalen Brooks, South Carolina). Maybe it was only a smokescreen or maybe the value just wasn’t there when they are on the clock with each of their selections. Whatever the case, they could look to address the position early in 2024. If that’s the case, Mario Williams (5’9”, 180) make some sense.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Like we mentioned with Mario Williams above, the Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps next year and the 6’1”, 205-pound Ohio State WR is more prototypical to their liking. He would fit in nicely with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup and give Dak Prescott another explosive weapon in the passing game.