The Cowboys WR1 spoke very highly of the outlook of the 2023 Cowboys’ offense.

“Can’t really put a ceiling on us,” Lamb said, via DallasCowboys.com. “As you can tell, we can score from anywhere, quite honestly. We just have to put it together.” Cooks is heading into his 10th NFL season and Lamb is heading into his fourth. Lamb says having a more experienced teammate around during the offseason has been helpful. “Honestly if I have any questions, the first moment he stepped in, he said to ask and be open with him. Out of all the guys I’ve had ahead of me, I always pick their brain. That’s one thing I’m good at,” Lamb said. “In a situation like this, he can still run, he can still move, he’s very explosive. It’s good to have him a part of this team. [Cooks brings] excitement, speed. And of course that veteran leadership, you can’t have too much of it.”

If Ezekiel Elliott returns to the Cowboys, could we see him in a new position?

Nick Eatman: I’m not sure where this one originated from, but I just don’t see a scenario where Zeke returns in 2023 to the Cowboys. I also think there’s a perception by fans sometimes that running backs who have fallen off a bit, can just play fullback. Just like older corners can move to safety or a slow-footed tackle can just play guard. In some cases, yes that happens, but it’s still rare. And I don’t think Zeke could just play the role as a fullback, not in the traditional sense. Blocking a blitzing linebacker or safety to prevent him from touching the quarterback is one thing. But paving the way as a lead blocker is another. And I don’t think that’s the type of extra wear-and-tear Zeke is looking to put on his body at this point in his career. I just don’t see it as a good fit for either side. I know Jerry said he’s not closing the door on Zeke, but I still don’t expect him to be walking through it. Kurt: Somewhat surprisingly, we’ve received this question a lot. Perhaps he’s so beloved by fans that they’re looking for any way possible to keep him around. But I don’t think fullback is the answer. Elliott has been one of the best in the NFL at blocking in the passing game. He’s shown no fear in taking on blitzing linebackers. But slamming into that line of scrimmage on a regular basis in the running game is a different beast. At 6-0, 226 pounds, Zeke has been a strong, physical runner, but consider that Cowboys great Daryl Johnston was 6-2, 238. The original West Coast fullback, Tom Rathman, was 6-1, 230. John Kuhn, a Pro Bowl fullback who played many years for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay was also 6-0, but he weighed 250! Given that Elliott’s body already seems to be breaking down, I don’t see how he handles the rigors of fullback. And if I’m a two-time rushing champ, and I’m now only getting, what, maybe 10 snaps a game, I don’t think fullback is how I want to make a living. Especially if I feel I’ve got some gas left in the tank. So while Jerry Jones hasn’t completely ruled out the Cowboys bringing Elliott back, in the unlikely event that they dol, I can’t see it being as a fullback.

Brandin Cooks could be the unsung hero depth at receiver the Cowboys offense has been coveting behind CeeDee Lamb.

Speed was the name of the game for Jimmy Johnson’s dynastic Cowboys of the early 1990s. It may be what the Cowboys use to get back to greener pastures in 2023. Already a talented group, the Cowboys added to their offensive firepower this offseason when they acquired veteran wideout Brandin Cooks. While he may be entering his 10th season, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down in Dallas. “The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed,” quarterback Dak Prescott said this week, via the team’s website. “When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others.” Cooks’ talent has been on display since he came into the NFL with the New Orleans Saints back in 2014. He’s been productive in each of his previous four NFL stops that includes helping the Patriots get to the Super Bowl in 2017. Cooks has put up 1,000-yard seasons for each franchise he has played for prior to coming to Dallas. He has six 1,000 seasons in all and is less than 1,400 yards away from becoming the 53rd player in NFL history with 10,000 career receiving yards.

The Cowboys valuing youth may finally pay off.

The Cowboys value youth as much, if not more, than just about anyone else in the NFL. A team that prides themselves on their drafting, Dallas leans on young players significantly each and every season. It helps keep payroll under control and the needle pointed up. Football Outsiders recently finalized the NFL’s snap-weighted age (SWA) numbers from 2022. SWA calculates the average age of each roster based on snap contributions. In other words, players who contribute the most, count the most and those buried on the depth chart, count little. With an SWA of 25.9 years-old, they found the Cowboys were the eighth youngest team in the NFL. Not bad for a team that advanced to the divisional round of the post-season and finished sixth in DVOA. Of the playoff teams, only the Chiefs, Giants and Bengals were younger than Dallas. The Eagles, who are the early NFC East favorites for 2023, finished the season with an SWA of 26.6, ranking 11th oldest in the league. Their defense specifically ranked fairly aged, coming in as the fourth oldest (compared to Dallas which is the 10th youngest). Dallas had the distinction of being both young and successful in 2022, which is something every front office strives for and an excellent sign for continued success moving forward.

