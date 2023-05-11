Today will be the release of the 2023 NFL regular season schedule. For the Dallas Cowboys, the 2023 slate features some intriguing matchups.

In the NFC, the Cowboys will face off against the NFC West this season, a division that features two 2022 playoff teams in the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Dallas will also match up with the Detroit Lions for the second-straight season to go with their six divisional games.

On the AFC side, Dallas will match up with the AFC East, one of the better divisions in all of football. Two teams from the division, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, made the playoffs last season, and with Aaron Rodgers now in New York, it’s conceivable the division could have three playoff teams this year.

In the 17th crossover game, the Cowboys will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. This game is particularly interesting because it will give former Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore a chance to go up against his old team.

Overall, the Cowboys will once again have one of the more difficult schedules to navigate in the league. Based on strength-of-schedule, Dallas enters the season tied for the third-most difficult schedule in the NFL, per NFL Research.

Per ⁦@NFLResearch⁩:



Eagles have the “most difficult” 2023 strength-of-schedule.



Falcons have the “easiest”.



**(Past performance not necessarily indicative of future results.) pic.twitter.com/ylyP2aT3jW — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 9, 2023

Out of Dallas’ 17 opponents, seven made the playoffs last season, one of the highest totals in the league. Also, four of Dallas’ five most challenging games on their schedule, against the Philadelphia Eagles(home and away), Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers, are on the road.

The Cowboys are without a doubt one of the best teams in the league. but it won’t be an easy path to success for Dallas with its difficult 2023 schedule.