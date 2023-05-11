There was a time in NFL history when singing the draft class was actually an interesting thing. Back before the CBA put in a structure for draft pick’s contracts, there was always the possibility of some drama. Especially among the first-round, top-of-the-draft guys. Holdouts could lead to very contentious moments between player and team. Those days are gone.

It’s all pretty routine nowadays, and the Cowboys are getting that process underway. Today they got a deal done with their second-round pick, tight end Luke Schoonmaker. They also signed their sixth-round pick, cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

Congratulations to client TE @LukeSchoonmaker on agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @dallascowboys — JL Sports (@JLSports3) May 11, 2023

Cowboys also have a deal with sixth rounder, Eric Scott Jr. With rookie camp starting, most of these should start rolling in soon. Scott's signing bonus is $218,308 https://t.co/4E3p6AnKF6 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 11, 2023

Schoonmaker was drafted with the intention of replacing the departed Dalton Schultz. He’ll team up with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot to give the Cowboys a talented tight end group that has plenty of potential. Schoonmaker may have been drafted higher than some predicted, but he fits the mold of what Dallas likes in their tight ends, plus he possesses elevated athleticism.

Scott Jr. was obviously someone the Cowboys coveted as they traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to move into the top of the sixth round to get him, He’s another player that fits a Cowboys porotype recently, this time at cornerback.