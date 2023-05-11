We finally know the time and day for each game on the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular-season schedule. You can check them all out here, but the one we’re going to briefly discuss here is the Week 1 opener at the New York Giants. This feels familiar as the Cowboys and Giants have squared off to start the season numerous times.

The Giants surprised everyone last year under new coach Brian Daboll by making the playoffs. New York went 9-7-1 to make the tournament and even won a game before bowing out. The Giants went all-in on quarterback Daniel Jones by handing him a big contract this offseason. They added a weapon for Jones by trading for tight end Darren Waller from the Raiders. They just gave defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence a big extension, and were able to beef up their wide receiver group in free agency. They picked CB Deonte Banks, C John Michael Schmitz and WR Jalin Hyatt in the first three rounds of the draft.

This all to say that the Giants are now a true threat in the NFC East thanks to their rejuvenation under Daboll. This will be a tough test for the 2023 Cowboys right out of the gate. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 2-point favorties on the road.

The Cowboys had a great offseason, although the draft is still a point of debate and will be until the draft picks can prove the front office either right or wrong. But the additions of Stephon Gilmore at corner and Brandin Cooks at wide receiver were top-shelf moves that the Cowboys don’t engage in too often during the free agency period. They also brought back most of their elite defense and have added players to solve their run defense deficiencies.

Still, on the road against a division rival, one that went just as far as the Cowboys last season in the playoffs, has the feel of a tough one to start.

How do you feel about this line?