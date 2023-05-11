At long last it is here. The 2023 NFL schedule has officially arrived.

Of course with the schedule for the entire league landing that means that the 2023 Dallas Cowboys schedule is here as well. Feast your eyes on the path to Lombardi number six, should the Cowboys officially wind up taking it all the way there.

As you can see the Cowboys begin their season on Sunday Night Football which marks the fourth year in a row that they start a campaign on primetime (2021 was the season opener, though). Incidentally, the last time that Dallas began a season not on primetime was against the New York Giants, their Week 1 opponent this year, back in 2019.

It is hardly uncommon to have Cowboys/Giants open the season on SNF as it was an almost tradition for the league; however, this is the first time since 2017 that the two will meet in that particular slot, and only the second time in their long-standing run against one another that the meeting will take place at MetLife Stadium. The last time was in 2012 when the Giants unveiled their Super Bowl XLVI banner, although that game did not take place on a Sunday. Incidentally it happened on a Wednesday of all days.

Dallas will start the season in Sinatra style though as they will go New York to New York and host the Jets right after they visit the Giants. That is correct, the home opener will indeed be against Aaron Rodgers in the building that he has never lost in. Good times.

The Cowboys will play on a Sunday night again in Week 5 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers and will also also be back on NBC when they host the Eagles in Week 14.

You can also see that three of the final four games are on the road for the Cowboys with a Saturday home game against the Detroit Lions stuck in between.

While this is the regular season schedule it is also worth mentioning who the Cowboys will play in the preseason:

So there you have it. How are you feeling?

