Earlier today, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys had signed their second-round pick, Luke Schoonmaker from Michigan, to a rookie deal. At the same time they had reached a deal with sixth-round pick Eric Scott Jr., a cornerback from Southern Miss.

With the Cowboys rookie minicamp set to open on Friday, the team still had some work to do to make that camp happen. They have gotten it done as Todd Archer reports that all of the draft picks are now under contract.

The Cowboys have signed all of their rookie draft picks: Mazi Smith, Luke Schoonmaker, DeMarvion Overshown, Junior Fehoko, Asim Richards, Eric Scott Jr., Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Brooks to four-year contracts as they open their rookie mini-camp Friday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 11, 2023

The rookie minicamp will be Friday through Sunday and will include the draft class, plus the undrafted free agents and some tryout invites. One invite was for quarterback Matthew McKay as the team needs someone to throw at the camp. He last played for Elon but originally had signed with North Carolina State.

The Cowboys will also have some OTA sessions and then a mandatory minicamp in June. Here is their schedule:

Rookie Minicamp:

May 12-14

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 13-15

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 6-8