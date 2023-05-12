The 2023 NFL schedule is officially out and we now know the time and places of all of the matchups for the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming season. They will kick things off with a Sunday night trip to MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, and finish things off at FedEx Field with the Washington Commanders. In between, there’s a lot of good stuff, and here are five observations from the team’s 2023 matchups.

1. Tough road battles

This will be the third season with the added 17th game, and each year teams have to rotate between having an extra home game and having an extra road game. For the Cowboys, they’ll have an extra road game as their bonus game features a matchup with the second-place AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The extra road game is fine, but what’s not fine is that of the five non-divisional playoff teams the Cowboys will face this year (San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Miami, and Los Angeles Chargers), four of them are on the road. Only the Seahawks will travel to AT&T Stadium and that will occur on a Thursday night game the week following the Thanksgiving game. Having an imbalance of road games against tougher opponents is never fun.

2. Tough finish to the season

Not only will the Cowboys have to face some tough teams on the road this season, but they’ll also have some challenging games down the stretch. Starting after Thanksgiving, the Cowboys will face four consecutive playoff teams from a year ago. This includes Seattle, Philadelphia, Buffalo, and Miami. If Dallas finds themselves in a tight playoff race, what happens during this four-game stretch could determine their postseason fate.

3. Cowboys dominate nationally televised games... again

It’s no secret the Cowboys are a huge draw and that is why you’ll constantly see them slated in primetime slots. In all, the Cowboys will face six opponents under the lights, which includes three Sunday night games (@NYG, @SF, and vs. PHI), a Monday night game (@LAC), a Thursday night game (vs. SEA), and even a Saturday night game (vs. DET). And if you add the afternoon game on Thanksgiving (vs. WAS), that’s a lot of nationally televised games.

The Cowboys once again have the most nationally televised games. How many do they have this year? pic.twitter.com/iX8DH1zKlP — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) May 12, 2023

4. Moore on Monday Night

Speaking of primetime affairs, the Cowboys' lone Monday night game this year comes when they, for the fourth-straight year, visit So-Fi Stadium to square off against the Chargers. Dallas has played at So-Fi every year since it opened up and is 2-1 in that stadium where they have won two straight after dropping the opener in 2020 when this happened.

Really didn't like this OPI call on Michael Gallup. He doesn't extend his arms. Both he and Ramsey are hand-fighting. Good job by Ramsey to sell it. pic.twitter.com/gQY1Xx5ZP1 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 14, 2020

This trip to L.A. will feel a little different as it will match up the Cowboys against their former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. You better believe Mike McCarthy would love to have a good showing and prove to everyone that he’s the better play-caller for this team.

5. Bye, bye, bye week

Bye weeks are a nice time to give the team some rest and the timing can be instrumental. Some teams get super early bye weeks (as early as Week 5), whereas other teams are later (as late as Week 14).

The Cowboys will have their bye in Week 7, which is fine, but if you feel like having it later in the season is more advantageous, then their NFC East foes fared much better. Philly won’t have their bye until Week 10, the Giants get theirs in Week 13, and Washington is at the late extreme in Week 14.

Here is the complete schedule for the Cowboys...

What are your thoughts on their 2023 schedule? What do you like? What do you not like? Let us know in the comments.

