Brightest lights start shining on week one.

For the fourth straight year the Cowboys will not open their season with a nice Sunday afternoon game like three-quarters of the league get to do. For the third time in those four seasons, they will be playing on Sunday night. The Cowboys will travel to Met Life Stadium in New Jersey to take on their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. It will be the fifth time the two teams have met in the Sunday night contest on opening week since the NFL began playing games on Sunday night. If there is one consolation, the Cowboys have won all four of the previous meetings. Which is why it’s a good thing they drew the Giants, instead of their Week 2 opponents, the New York Jets. Because the Cowboys are 0-4 in opening weekend Sunday night games when the opponent isn’t the Giants.

Deep dive on a late-draft pick with an inspiring story.

The Dallas Cowboys traded up to pick Southern Mississippi cornerback Eric Scott Jr. in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft, but why? Scott was never a surefire NFL player like ballhawk Cowboy Trevon Diggs, who played at college football juggernaut Alabama. Instead, he followed a unique path that included stints at Illinois State, Butler Community College [where DeMarcus Lawrence and Michael Gallup played], and Southern Miss, a non-power five school. In fact, Scott wasn’t even invited to the Senior Bowl or the NFL Scouting Combine. At his pro day, he pulled a quad muscle causing him to run a 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds, but it was this stroke of bad luck that inspired him to take an even more unconventional route to impress scouts ... YouTube.

The first predictions are in.

Playing host.

Detroit and Dallas are again hosting games on Thanksgiving, with Seattle added in as this year’s third home team. In the second Thanksgiving game is one of the most popular Thanksgiving matchups, the Commanders at the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET. And in prime time on Thanksgiving, it’s the 49ers heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Zeke might need to alter his expectations to find a new team.

Ezekiel Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection with the Dallas Cowboys, remains a free agent as teams prepared for mini-camp, and fans have wondered why he is without a team only a few months before the season stars. Skip Peete, the current running backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who was on the Cowboys’ staff from 2020 to 2022, suggested Wednesday the star running back needs to be willing to accept a lesser role and smaller paycheck. Peete said he and Elliott spoke the other night. “I think that’s part of the reason he’s sitting out there,” he said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “If you’re going to play, I mean, you’re going to be the second and third guy. That’s kind of what the price is. So. that’s something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be.”

