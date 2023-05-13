The Dallas Cowboys officially have a schedule. There are a lot of fans who wait anxiously for the schedule so they can play a trip to a game, whether home or away, and finding out some concrete details moves that process along.

The best part of the schedule is that it provides a real and tangible map that the team will follow. All of the major points of the offseason, including the NFL Draft, are over. Now it’s all just a matter of the Cowboys fulfilling the planning and preparation that they have been undertaking to this point.

We obviously do not know how many games the Cowboys will win and, shocker here, to be honest nobody does; however, oddsmakers certainly do everything that they can to come close to predicting results and they have officially spoken.

The Cowboys are favored in 12 of their 17 games at present time

We noted here at BTB that the Cowboys opened as two-point favorites for their Week 1 game on the road against the New York Giants. Amazingly, perhaps predictably, that line has already moved.

The Cowboys are now 2.5-point favorites against the G-Men and that is only one of the 12 games that they are favored in. Below you can see the odds that DraftKings Sportsbook had for every Cowboys game this season as of 11 AM ET on Friday, May 12th.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Game By Game Odds Week Opponent Cowboys Line Week Opponent Cowboys Line 1 At New York Giants DAL (-2.5) 2 New York Jets DAL (-1) 3 At Arizona Cardinals DAL (-6.5) 4 New England Patriots DAL (-3.5) 5 At San Francisco 49ers DAL (+2) 6 At Los Angeles Chargers DAL (+1) 7 BYE 8 Los Angeles Rams DAL (-6) 9 At Philadelphia Eagles DAL (+3) 10 New York Giants DAL (-4.5) 11 At Carolina Panthers DAL (-3.5) 12 Washington Commanders (Thanksgiving) DAL (-5.5) 13 Seattle Seahawks DAL (-3.5) 14 Philadelphia Eagles DAL (-1) 15 At Buffalo Bills DAL (+4) 16 At Miami Dolphins DAL (+1.5) 17 Detroit Lions DAL (-2.5) 18 At Washington Commanders DAL (-3)

There are only five instances in which the Cowboys are not favored, and they are all road games against playoff teams from last season: San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

This seems pretty fair, no? It is fair to argue that each of those teams should be favored against Dallas, the Buffalo line does feel a bit large, and it is hard to find a game where the Cowboys are favored where they should not be.

If things went chalk here the Cowboys would wind up with 12 wins on the season for the third year in a row. Incidentally DraftKings has the Cowboys over/under at 9.5 (over is -130, under is +110) which is strange given how Dallas is favored in 12 games overall. Take the over is the implied math.

We can talk ourselves into reasons why the Cowboys will or won’t win certain games but just consider that professional oddsmakers believe it will another prosperous regular season for America’s Team.