If any coach knows how to properly use DeMarvion Overshown, it would be his former coach at Texas.

Steve Sarkisian is a college coach enhanced with NFL experience. He might not know how defensive formations translate from Saturdays to Sundays, but he does know what Dan Quinn likes in his players. Perhaps that’s why he’s the ideal candidate to give a scouting report to Dallas Cowboys fans on their newest linebacker in DeMarvion Overshown. And if Quinn signed off on the selection, there’s a reason why Agent Zero could carve out a niche role during his rookie campaign. “At the end of the day, versatility really helps in that system, and I think DeMo provides that,” Sarkisian told a group of spectators during the Texas Fight Tour Wednesday evening just outside of Arlington. “We saw it obviously with DQ last year with Micah Parsons and moving him around, so I think DeMo’s versatility can play into that.” Overshown, Dallas’ third-round pick in last month’s draft, was a staple of Sarkisian’s defense the previous two years with the Texas Longhorns. He was a fan favorite, often donning a black cowboy hat on gamedays and getting the crowd pumped up during pregames inside the walls of Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Just like last year, it looks like it’ll be a competitive NFC East.

Week 1 keys to victory This is a much-improved Giants team since Brian Daboll was hired last year. He won NFL Coach of the Year honors last season for guiding New York to its first playoff berth since 2016, going 9-7-1. The Giants also won a playoff game, at Minnesota, 31-24, in the wild-card round. The key for the Cowboys in the opener will be keeping Giants QB Daniel Jones uncomfortable. He hasn’t had much success against Dallas, going 1-6 in his seven career starts, posting a combined passer rating of 78.8 in those games. But the Giants believe he is their franchise QB, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March. Much of the focus in this one will be on Mike McCarthy’s first regular-season game calling offensive plays for the Cowboys. That group had been putting up quality statistics, but they were falling short in January. How different will things look with McCarthy handling those duties for the first time in Dallas? The Cowboys have won 11 of their last 12 against the Giants. Must-watch game: Both Eagles games (Weeks 9 and 14) These two matchups could be what decides the NFC East champion. The Eagles currently have the crown, but no team has won it consecutive years since 2005. These were two of the top three teams in the NFC last year. When the Cowboys lost at Philadelphia, Dak Prescott didn’t play. When the Eagles lost at Dallas, Jalen Hurts didn’t play. As long as both teams stay relatively healthy, these games should be heavyweight matchups. And no one should be surprised if a third game happens in January. The Cowboys were considered the favorites in the division last year because they had the better QB. The Eagles enter this year as the favorites as Hurts is coming off an MVP-caliber season. He finished second to Patrick Mahomes for the award. Hurts then signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension last month.

This will be a great matchup for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to call.

It appears that FOX really wanted the Cowboys game in Buffalo and had it at a higher priority than even the Cowboys games against the Eagles Traditional broadcast lines have dictated that (for the most part) NFC games are on FOX while AFC games are on CBS. If you were unaware, when opposing conferences meet the broadcast rights have belonged to the road team (Dallas in Pittsburgh was on FOX as an example). These lines no longer exist in their old form, but that did not lead to a massive change the way many (myself included) thought that it might. Consider that the Cowboys are on CBS just twice (against the New York Jets and on Thanksgiving Day which in itself is massive as noted) and on FOX a colossal eight times, including four in a row from out of the bye and into Turkey Day. Simply put the Cowboys are a crown jewel for FOX which is why we are so well-accustomed to their number one team. It appears that the network really prioritized a certain Cowboys game, the road trip to play the Buffalo Bills that is only guaranteed to happen once every eight years. It is again important to note that while this game would have traditionally been a FOX property that guarantee no longer existed here in 2023. FOX made sure to make it a top priority, according to FOX’s Mike Mulvill in a recent write up at The Athletic. “When we look at our ranking of the top 50 games on the leaguewide schedule, the two that we had ranked the highest that ended up with us were Dallas-Philly and Dallas-Buffalo,” Mulvihill said. “In the case of Dallas-Philly, in the new contract, we’re guaranteed one end of every divisional home and home. So we think a little bit differently about Dallas-Philly than we think about Dallas-Buffalo, where we only have one opportunity to get that matchup, so we ranked Dallas-Buffalo a little more highly. Those are two super, super, high-priority games for us.”

It looks like Mazi Smith is up to the task of being a part of the Cowboys’ NASCAR package.

“A lot of people talk about my pass rush in college, but I never had a pass-rush plan,’’ said Smith on Friday at the start of a Cowboys rookie minicamp at The Star. “So we’re gonna get a plan and see what I can do.’’ The point being made by the surprisingly athletic 6-3, 333-pounder? He has a particular assignment at Michigan. And he did it well. But now maybe Dallas coordinator Dan Quinn might add a few more particular assignments. “I was a run-stopper (in college),’’ Mazi said. “If we were going to win the game, I was gonna have to stop the run. And that’s what I focused on. That’s what I’m still focused on. ... I wanted to win games and win the Big Ten championship. I knew if we were gonna do that, we were gonna have to stop the run.” There are those who are critics of the selection of Smith with the No. 26 overall pick, criticism based on the notion that he’s “just a run-stopper.’’ Traditionally, the Cowboys themselves haven’t valued that role enough to invest this level of capital in the position, so do the skeptics have a point? The Athletic shared s not-so-flattering opinion from an NFL exec.“I’m not a huge fan of taking a two-down nose high,’’ he said. “He will control the middle of the field. He gives them some needed beef, he plays with leverage, he is strong, he has enough range to go tackle to tackle. He is good at what he does, even if you don’t love the skill set early in the draft.”

