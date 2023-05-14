Every week, we will be taking questions on Twitter and Facebook about Dallas Cowboys players and other questions surrounding the team. So let’s get right into it.

“With the news of Micah transitioning to edge, will the Cowboys look at veteran free agents at LB?”

(Submitted by Rich Gillet via Facebook)

Brandon: The thing about Micah transitioning to the edge is that he’s the only one that’s talked about it. Dan Quinn recently pumped the brakes on that idea somewhat. I’m sure Parsons is starting to look at the big picture, knowing he’s about to get paid really well in Dallas. Defensive ends cost more in free agency than outside linebackers so he could be getting ready for negotiations in a few years. However, if he does become a full-time edge player, the Cowboys could always look to bring Anthony Barr back in the mix, given he was with the team last year and hasn’t signed with another team yet.

Mike: Good question and really this is hard to say till we see more. More than likely they will take a look around at free agent linebackers based on numbers to fill need, and cover injuries, but also special teams requirement. The Cowboys do have a couple of players that can help in the rotation if all goes to plan. DeMarvion Overshown is the most obvious name to get a rotational role. Will he beat out Jabril Cox for playing time? It’s possible. They still have Devin Harper that was taken in the sixth-round in last year’s draft. They could also look to test the waters of UDFA Isaiah Land as a rotational piece who could offer special teams capability. Until the team is playing together and we get to see what level these guys are at, it’s tricky to say if they will add any free agent players, but it would be wise to have names ready from the scouting department just in case.

“When will the Cowboys invite QB’s for tryouts?”

(Submitted by @Dallasware94 via Twitter)

Brandon: That question has already been answered with Matthew McKay from Elon University. After the Cowboys handled the draft and undrafted free agency, he was invited to the rookie minicamp. McKay is a bigger quarterback measuring in at 6’4” and 212 pounds, so it’ll be interesting if this becomes a project for Mike McCarthy to work on into training camp. McKay finished the 2022 season with over 2,700 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions, 458 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. It’ll be an uphill battle for him to make it past this weekend, given Dallas has three quarterbacks on the roster, but he could make this rookie minicamp enjoyable if he brings his A-game.

“With the Cowboys drafting Deuce Vaughn do the Cowboys consider bringing back Zeke if the financials work out?”

(Submitted by Steve Barker via Facebook)

Mike: This subject will continue to get discussed till Zeke gets signed. As a rule I always say never rule anything out when it comes to the NFL. But I just don’t see the front office going down this road. But if he was cheap enough and things look tough in the backfield during training camp, well you never know what sudden discussions happen between Zeke and Jerry. In short, if the price is cheap enough then yes he could come back, but in all likelihood no he won’t.

Brandon: I think the Ezekiel Elliott train has moved on. The Cowboys’ former running back coach Skip Peete, who is extremely close with Elliott, was quoted saying that his unwillingness to concede a starting role for a backup job might be why he’s still unsigned. Dallas is moving forward with Tony Pollard being their lead back, and it would make things awkward on game day with Elliott on the bench the majority of the game and with 60 percent of fans in the stadium wearing his jersey. The Cowboys brought in Ronald Jones to be another experienced back to complement Pollard, and unless they sign another veteran, he could be the replacement for Elliott.

“Any news on kicker?”

(Submitted by Jess Warren via Facebook)

Mike: Just like last season with the kicker position heading toward team workouts, we are again at a strange place to be waiting to know the plan. No word right now on kicker and it seems this a position the coaching staff are satisfied in leaving till the last minute. Only one kicker on the roster at the time of writing this, and that’s really confusing with how important a kicker is to a team.

Brandon: Before the draft, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, said special teams coordinator John Fassel had a plan for kicker. He had a few players in mind from the draft and some veteran players if the Cowboys didn’t select anyone. Dallas exited the draft with no kicker, and Jerry Jones said the team would be looking into the veteran market. All signs point to an experienced player being the answer, but whoever it is might be waiting until training camp officially arrives.

Poll Of The Week: Finally on the Mailbag we asked you who will be the RB3 for the Cowboys this year. Here are the results and our take on the poll.

Mike: I think I have to agree with the majority on this one. Tony Pollard earns the right to be the lead back, I bet Deuce Vaughn picks up the RB2 role while Davis takes the third spot with rookie Hunter Luepke taking short-yardage work up the middle. Rico Dowdle and Ronald Jones have a big chance to make the spot though, so it’s a fight for that third spot. What’s even crazier to think is there could be seven roster spots taken, or even more, between tight end and running back at Dallas this year.

Brandon: As we discussed above, Elliott would be a nice story for fans to come back and finish his career in Dallas, but the coaching staff has moved on. Just like the results in the poll, Malik Davis should be the favorite to be the team’s third running back, followed by Ronald Jones and Rico Dowdle. Suppose Dowdle can finally stay healthy through the preseason. In that case, it’ll be interesting to see how he fits into all of this, given his experience on special teams, and he looked really good last summer before getting injured.

Be sure to check @kenfigkowboy and @brandoniswrite on Twitter and also Facebook for the weekly post, asking you for your questions for the weekly mailbag. Check for the Poll of The Week on Twitter. Many thanks to everyone that sends in your questions and votes.