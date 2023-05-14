Ever since the release of former Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, the team has been consistently linked to running backs heading into the draft, as well as free agents. To the surprise of many, the Cowboys did not select a RB in the 2023 draft until the sixth round, when they selected Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn. While Vaughn provides a unique skill in the backfield, the team could still use one more reliable playmaker in the backfield, someone who could complement Pollard’s skill set with more between-the-tackles ability.

While the team has been rumored to still be considering an Elliott reunion, it would be far more wise for the team to take a look at Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. The Vikings have been looking to shop the elite running back due to his contract, which is currently set at $14.1 million in the 2023 season. Despite this, Cook made the Pro Bowl in 2023, with 1,173 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 295 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook had 885 rushing yards after contact last season, which ranked 4th in the league. pic.twitter.com/yrzxVqkG09 — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) May 12, 2023

There is talk now that the Vikings could designate Cook as a June 1st cut. This would save the team $9 million in cap space, while allowing Cook to be a free agent. This would set up an opportune scenario for the Cowboys to target Cook without giving up any trade assets, and spend money that the front office would feel comfortable spending.

Per source, I’m told after stalled trade conversations, the Minnesota #Vikings have informed RB Dalvin Cook that he will be released following the June 1st designation. This move will save the Vikings $9M in cap space. #SKOL pic.twitter.com/WIm64P3ytJ — Justin Cohen (@BadBoyOfScoops) May 12, 2023

It makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys to potentially target Cook. He is an immediate impact weapon in both the rushing and receiving game, and would make an immediate impact on the offense. Mike McCarthy has also continued to be adamant that he wants to emphasize the run game in the 2023 season as play-caller for the team. A trio of Pollard-Cook-Vaughn would be an incredible running back room heading into the season. In an offseason filled with win-now moves from the front office, Cook provides a flashy name that could contribute to the team looking to compete for a Super Bowl in 2023.