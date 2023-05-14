 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Instead of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys would be wise to turn their attention towards Dalvin Cook

Dallas hasn’t closed the book on Zeke Elliott, but a different running back may be a better answer.

Ever since the release of former Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, the team has been consistently linked to running backs heading into the draft, as well as free agents. To the surprise of many, the Cowboys did not select a RB in the 2023 draft until the sixth round, when they selected Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn. While Vaughn provides a unique skill in the backfield, the team could still use one more reliable playmaker in the backfield, someone who could complement Pollard’s skill set with more between-the-tackles ability.

While the team has been rumored to still be considering an Elliott reunion, it would be far more wise for the team to take a look at Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. The Vikings have been looking to shop the elite running back due to his contract, which is currently set at $14.1 million in the 2023 season. Despite this, Cook made the Pro Bowl in 2023, with 1,173 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 295 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

There is talk now that the Vikings could designate Cook as a June 1st cut. This would save the team $9 million in cap space, while allowing Cook to be a free agent. This would set up an opportune scenario for the Cowboys to target Cook without giving up any trade assets, and spend money that the front office would feel comfortable spending.

It makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys to potentially target Cook. He is an immediate impact weapon in both the rushing and receiving game, and would make an immediate impact on the offense. Mike McCarthy has also continued to be adamant that he wants to emphasize the run game in the 2023 season as play-caller for the team. A trio of Pollard-Cook-Vaughn would be an incredible running back room heading into the season. In an offseason filled with win-now moves from the front office, Cook provides a flashy name that could contribute to the team looking to compete for a Super Bowl in 2023.

