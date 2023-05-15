The Nooch’s NFL journey continues.

Former Cowboys backup quarterback and XFL standout Ben DiNucci signed with the Denver Broncos, his agent Joe Linta announced Sunday afternoon. DiNucci is fresh off a season in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons in which he passed for 2,671 yards (XFL best), 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 10 games. DiNucci was a backup for the Cowboys during the 2020 season in which he played in three games and passed for 219 yards. The Broncos already have quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano on the roster. Congratulations to client QB @B_DiNucci6 on agreeing to a contract with the @Broncos — JL Sports (@JLSports3) May 14, 2023

Jerry is going Hollywood.

Earlier this month, it was announced that NFL Films and Skydance Sports, a division of Skydance Media, would be developing a docu-series chronicling the story of Jerry Jones, the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. The Jones Family is also partnering with the two companies on the series. It will be the first project from the newly-established partnership between the NFL and Skydance Media. According to NFL Communications, the series, which is still untitled, will make use of NFL Films’ vast archive of never-before-seen content. It will also spotlight some of the notable sports icons that have played a role along Jerry Jones’ journey including (but of course not limited to) Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Phil Knight, and even Jimmy Johnson. Reportedly, the series will tell the complete story of how Jerry Jones rose from being the son of a community store owner in Arkansas to being considered one of the most innovative and influential sports business legends in the world. Jerry Jones took a big risk when he purchased the Cowboys in 1989. At the time, the team was coming off of a 13-loss season, and the organization was losing about $1 million monthly. Within a decade of Jones’ purchase, the team won three NFL titles and captivated new fans worldwide. Simultaneously, Jones re-invented the NFL’s business equation. The way the Dallas Cowboys approached marketing, branding, and broadcasting changed the game for clubs and franchises across the world of sports.

Amidst one of the harder 2023 NFL schedules arises a few interesting storylines.

Kellen Moore, hello old friend. Week 6 features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, but let’s not kid ourselves. This game will be all about the Cowboys’ decision to move on from playcaller Kellen Moore. Moore was quickly scooped up by the Los Angeles Chargers and looks to guide an offense with a ton of playmakers. Was a fresh start the right move for both sides? Did the Cowboys need to prove “less is Moore”? Who’s the king of the East? Week 9 features the Cowboys on the road facing off with last year’s NFC Champion, Philadelphia Eagles. This year the Eagles opened up their checkbooks for quarterback Jalen Hurts, brought back cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry and traded for running back D’Andre Swift in addition to drafting half of the Georgia Bulldogs roster. Kidding. If the Cowboys want to regain the NFC East title, this is a good moment to put the NFC on notice. The Cowboys went into this offseason with a plan to stop the run and drafted defensive tackle, Mazi Smith, from the University of Michigan, with the No. 26 pick of the draft. This is a game the Cowboys could use Smith to limit the Eagles’ dynamic running game.

Which of these seemingly winnable games poses the biggest threat?

Cowboys at Panthers, Week 11 It’s easy to act as though the Carolina Panthers were awful in 2022 but the truth is, they actually finished out rather well. They started out just 1-4 under Matt Rhule, but then went 6-6 with Steve Wilks as the interim coach. There were those who wanted Dallas to hire Rhule when he was looking to break into the NFL but it’s safe to say Mike McCarthy was the better choice — Rhule had just 11 wins in 38 games whereas McCarthy won 12 in 2021 and 12 in 2022. While it’s safe to say a bullet was dodged, the Cowboys can’t go into their Week 11 contest against the Panthers expecting things to be easy. Sure, they’ll be trying to get No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young acclimated to the NFL and they did trade D.J. Moore away which weakened their receiving corps. He was replaced with D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen — who should be given an MRI after saying the Panthers had a better shot at the Super Bowl than Dallas — which is a downgrade. Even with all that being said, this is an NFL franchise and they have enough talent to make things hard on any team that takes them lightly. Defensively, Jaycee Horn, Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, and Jeremy Chinn give them a tough secondary. There’s also Shaq Thompson and Brian Burns, who are strong in the front seven.

While it is still early, the Cowboys might have found yet another solid contributor on the offensive line post-day two of the draft.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Asim Richards - pronounced “Ah-sum,’’ which is close enough to “Awesome” - is one of 29 players who participated in rookie minicamp this weekend with a simple goal: “Fly around.’’ A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, the offensive lineman says that in a non-contact setting it’s about making a strong impression in other ways. “You really just have to go out there and give effort,” Richards said. “Go out there and run and fly around. I know they try and keep us fresh, but really go out there and fly around, give effort, and if you show that then you’re gonna be just fine and that’s what I’m trying to do.” At 6-4, 309 pounds, Richards played primarily at left tackle over his four seasons at North Carolina - earning third-team All-ACC honors in 2022 - but could transition to guard at the next level. “I’m versatile so I’m comfortable at a lot of places,” Richards said. “I played left tackle in college so that’s naturally going to be my most comfortable position. I like other positions and I got a little taste at the Senior Bowl so I’ve been working on it for sure.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.