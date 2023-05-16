With the NFL offseason moving rapidly and the newly added rookie talent getting acclimated to the team, it is safe to say the majority of adding to the roster is done. While that can be true, Stephen Jones and company like to remind us that talent acquisition is a 24/7 business, and with the completion of the 2023 XFL season behind us, there is a new crop of talent that may be worth looking at.

The Cowboys have ventured into this pool of players just last year with great success. Although it was the USFL and not the XFL that we are discussing now, the Cowboys hit a home run with the addition of KaVontae Turpin. As we know, Turpin finished an MVP season campaign with the New Jersey Generals and then quickly turned the page to a Pro Bowl season as a return man for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys scouting department gets well deserved praise for how they are able to find talent in traditional and unconventional ways, and as we creep closer to training camp, let’s take a look at some names that may be worth bringing to Oxnard, CA.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Vegas Vipers

Taumoepenu was simply a beast for the Vegas Vipers this season. He was voted the league’s Defensive Player of The Year and amassed some impressive numbers on his way to doing so. In 10 games of action, Taumoepenu collected 24 tackles and 6.5 sacks and was the heart and soul of the Vipers defense.

Pita already has had some time in the NFL appearing in nine games. His career started in 2017 where he had stints with the 49ers, Cardinals, Falcons, and the Broncos. The league is taking notice of his ability and are looking to give him another chance as he worked out for the Cleveland Browns over the weekend.

The fit could be a good one for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest question marks on their defensive unit reside within the linebacker room and just who will step up and where the division of snaps will go. There is no guarantees that Taumoepenu would come in and make the roster but as far as opportunities go, this may be one of the better ones for him to come in and make an instant impact.

John Parker Romo, K, San Antonio Brahmas

We heard John Fassell talk last week about the fact that anybody and everybody is up for consideration for the kicking job. The Cowboys kicking situation is a huge question mark right now, and with such uncertainty on just who will man the spot, the Cowboys may look to an already warm leg to come in and compete.

John Parker Romo was excellent for the Brahmas this season on his way to being and All-XFL Specialist selection. Romo finished 17-19 on the year while having his longest made kick in the leagues history from 57 yards out while being a perfect 7-7 in the 40-49 yard range.

John Parker Romo connects on a 57-yard field goal for the @XFLBrahmas!!



The longest field goal in the #XFL! What a kick!!@XFL2023 @XFLSeaDragons pic.twitter.com/AS6a7L2PKX — Between The Goalposts (@NoahBeauso) March 12, 2023

Parker was with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 but never attempted a kick and has no other professional experience to speak of outside of the Detroit Lions bringing him in for a tryout two weeks ago.

There may be some veterans floating around like Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby, but the Cowboys may be able to bring a young, cheap leg, with high confidence in for a well earned opportunity.

Jordan Ta’amu, QB, DC Defenders

The Cowboys QB room surprisingly went untouched throughout the NFL draft. No selections or UDFA added to the roster for the Cowboys, and while things are obviously settled at the top of the depth chart at the position, a young lively arm coming off a strong XFL season may be the exact competition Cooper Rush may need.

Jordan Ta’amu, fresh off an XFL Offensive Player of the Year award and a championship game appearance, is an intriguing prospect that may be worth the Cowboys taking a look at. This season Ta’amu was able to put up impressive numbers for the Defenders where he threw for 1,878 yards, 14 touchdowns in the air, while completing 62.6% of his passes. He also rushed for three touchdowns and 301 yards on the ground in the 10 game season, proving to be a dynamic QB in the XFL.

WOW. 72 YARDS. Jordan Ta'amu threads the needle to Josh Hammond, who takes it the distance.



Just like that, the @XFLDefenders are right back in this game. If you're not watching the #XFLChampionship right now, you're missing out. @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/y3STZysjgE — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) May 14, 2023

Most of his professional work has come in these spring leagues, with a brief stint in the NFL in 2019 in Houston. If nothing else, the Cowboys most certainly will be looking to add a fourth arm to the room for camp. Ta’amu, with his body of work he put together this past XFL season, may be a prospect worthy of adding to the mix for training camp.