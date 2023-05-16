The Cowboys second-round draft pick is already well aware of the legacy Dallas has at tight end.

Despite most of the rookie class having already visited the facilities during a 30-visit, Schoonmaker’s introduction to his new home came when he arrived in town earlier this week to officially begin his career as a Cowboy. “It’s unbelievable, just spectacular,” Schoonmaker said. “I’m so fortunate to be here. Already started, so it’s exciting. I’m pumped to be here.” Despite growing up as a Patriots fan idolizing Rob Gronkowski, since being drafted by the Cowboys, Schoonmaker has picked up an affinity for what Jason Witten brought to the franchise both on and off the field in hopes that he can add a similar impact to his team. “I’ve been watching Witten all the time,” Schoonmaker said. “Just him as a player is spectacular, he’s a hall of famer, but him as a person, he’s a team leader. I’ve been trying to research and understand his mindset around how he went about leadership.” Schoonmaker has even reached out to Witten about some early advice and is looking forward to hearing back from the new head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle. “I did reach out to him, I’m waiting to hear back from him,” he said. “I think he’d be such a great person to talk to and get a lot of ideas from how he attacked his rookie season.”

Will this game be the deciding factor in if the Cowboys are better off with or without former OC Kellen Moore?

2. DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS When: Week 6, Monday 7:15pm kickoff Key acquisitions: C Will Clapp, Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Key losses: None Last meeting: 2021, Week 2; Cowboys 20 Chargers 17 One of the key acquisitions for the Chargers is the signing of former Cowboys’ Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. Whispers around The Star were that Moore and Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy had gotten to a point in their working relationship where it was best to part ways. Many thought Moore was in line for a head coach position somewhere in the league, but he instead made a lateral move to the West coast. No one can argue the success that Moore had in Dallas. The past two seasons combined, the Cowboys lead the NFL with 29.3 points scored per game, and also are in the top five of several other offensive categories. Two early playoff exits with a combined 29 points scored made Moore the scapegoat in Dallas, however.

Dan Quinn may have put a cap on Micah Parsons being just a defensive end, but that doesn’t mean DeMarvion Overshown isn’t ready to see the field in year one.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas Former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown might have the most statistically impressive season of any Cowboys rookie in 2023. Like Smith, he can help improve a run defense that ranked 22nd in yards allowed last season, but he can help fill other roles too. A converted defensive back, Overshown can play in coverage, rush the passer and has enough versatility to play inside or outside linebacker. He finished last season with 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and five passes defended. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have plenty of options when it comes to utilizing Overshown’s skill set. “At the end of the day, versatility really helps in that system, and I think DeMo provides that,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Overshown’s fit in Dallas, per Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman. Fans should expect Overshown to see the field early and often as a rookie, and the former Longhorn should have a legitimate shot at winning a starting job in training camp.

The Cowboys get the benefit of a primetime home game against the Eagles this year, but winning in Philadelphia is still a tall task.

Week 9 at Philadelphia Eagles Facing the Eagles is hard enough as is. Not only do you have to worry about Jalen Hurts and long list of weapons at his disposal, they possess one of the most boisterous and loyal fanbases of all sports teams world wide. No matter how you chop it up, facing Philly away will prove to be the hardest test for Dallas this upcoming season.

Is the Cowboys new-look backfield the right approach for Mike McCarthy’s offense?

3. Cowboys must add a big-bodied running back Ever since the release of running back Ezekiel Elliott the Cowboys have been seen as a team that will be looking for another running back to pair with Tony Pollard. They did address the position in free agency by signing Ronald Jones II and re-signing Rico Dowdle, and also in the draft by selecting Duece Vaughn as a change of pace back. These are nice moves but it doesn’t fix the issues left behind with the release of Elliott. The Cowboys need to find themselves a bigger running back that they will feel comfortable with in pass protection and in short-yardage situations. 6. Tony Pollard - 209lbs 7. Malik Davis - 202lbs 8. Ronald Jones II - 208lbs 9. Rico Dowdle - 215lbs 10. Deuce Vaughn - 176lbs The current group of running backs aren’t as big as Elliott, with the closest being Dowdle who hasn’t been able to stay healthy throughout his young NFL career. If Dallas wants to be able to pick up those tough yards in close games they are going to need a bigger back that can come in and move the chains. Luckily for them, a lot of running backs were taken in this draft which should lead to surprise roster cuts and give this front office a plethora of options to choose from. Three players to keep an eye on would be Joe Mixon, Hassan Haskins, and even Ezekiel Elliott.

