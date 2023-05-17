The Cowboys left the NFL draft without entirely addressing their issues of depth for the offensive line.

A couple of years back everyone wanted the Cowboys to cut Terence Steele, but the staff knew better and continued to work with him to get him to this level. Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that’s why they haven’t reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help?– Kevin Titus/Billings, MT_ Nick Harris: The offensive line depth was certainly something I expected to be addressed during the draft in a more impactful way than it was, and none of the depth guys give me a ton of confidence going into OTAs. Does that mean that one can’t sneak onto the radar before training camp? Certainly not, but I don’t see a player that resembles the type of position that Terence Steele was in at this point a couple of years back. There isn’t a depth guy that is facing that much pressure nor do I feel like there is a guy that can make a similar type of impact. Again, that’s just as of now. I would like to see free agency get tapped into, but also I’m giving the benefit of the doubt to this franchise when it comes to developing offensive line talent and having what is needed up front to help the offense succeed. Patrik: I love this question because it also acknowledges the road Steele has traveled to become a definitive starter in the NFL, up from the ranks of the undrafted. I’m on record as saying I wanted the team to address the offensive line on the first two days of the draft, but I do love the potential of Asim Richards; though I’ll go a bit deeper in answering your question and draw a circle around Matt Farniok and Alec Lindstrom — a former seventh-round pick (2021) and undrafted talent (2022), respectively. Jerry Jones spoke a lot about needing the young guys to step up and both Farniok and Lindstrom have the ability, they simply need to make the jump in 2023 to help solidify the interior of the offensive line. That is especially true with Tyler Biadasz entering a contract season. So if I had to place my bet on who might be the next Terence Steele, I’d probably bet on one of those two guys.

Vaughn will be competing for a roster spot come summer time. Can he overcome that and more?

Vaughn is currently fourth on the Cowboys’ depth chart at running back but at least he’s on it. Ezekiel Elliott is gone but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he comes back, albeit on a much smaller contract. If that happens, it lessens the chance Vaughn makes the team. In front of him on the depth chart are Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, and Ronald Jones. Pollard broke his leg last season but still rushed for 1,007 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Davis rushed for 161 yards last season buried behind Pollard and Elliott but the team plans to use him much more this season. The Cowboys also signed free agent RB Jones, who only had 70 yards in six games last season but in the previous three seasons totaled 2,130 yards. Vaughn has his work cut out for him to make the team, much less get real playing time, but his pass-catching ability is a big plus.

The Cowboys’ fourth-round pick has some family ties to NFL Pro Bowlers.

Flip on the tape of the Cowboys’ fourth-round draft pick from this year’s NFL Draft in Viliami Fehoko and you’ll find a man dead set on getting to the quarterback by any means necessary, like a predator on the prowl. Then once you meet him in person and talk with him, the contrast could not be any more stark. With last week’s rookie mini-camp at The Star, it gave a majority of the rookies their first opportunity to speak with the media since they were drafted, and that included Fehoko who spoke glowingly about his family. “I mean we’re super excited,” Fehoko said of being selected by the Cowboys. “First and foremost a blessing just to be in these shoes today. As a family, we came a long way from when I was a little kid. So just to see my dream come true after so many years of just putting my head down and working, it means everything to my family. Not to mention he shares the same family ties with one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL in Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea as a second cousin and looked up to Troy Polamalu as a role model from Polynesian descent. So, yes. The pedigree and the numbers all suggest just how high the ceiling is for Fehoko.

The Cowboys may opt to bring a familiar face back into the special teams mix for the 2023 season.

Brett Maher infamously got the yips during a postseason, missing four-of-five extra point during the Cowboys Wild Card game win, and then missing another in their Divisional Round defeat, though he did make two field goals. “I think everything’s on the table,” Fassel said, per NFL.com. “Let’s face it, if you look at Brett, he had a great year. He had a bad game. But he played 22 games, but he had a bad game-and-a-half. I think everybody’s on the table. I’m proud of what Brett did last year. If he gets a shot here or somewhere else, I’m sure he’ll perform well.” Letting Maher back in the building would only bring up bad memories, especially in Dallas. Perhaps there’s room for him in another organization, but a fresh start is needed. Maher, however, would have some competition for the job. Tristan Vizcaino — who has played just 10 games in three seasons — is on the roster as well. And there’s talk of Dallas adding another kicker in free agency to set up an open competition.

