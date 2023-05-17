2022 could have been a better year for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. After missing almost all of the 2021 regular season with an elbow injury, Gallimore needed to put on display a strong showing during his third year in the league in 2022.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys and the former third-round pick, that did not happen. The 26-year-old defensive tackle appeared in 16 of Dallas’ 17 regular season games but rarely made much of a positive impact.

The former Oklahoma Sooner registered just 33 total tackles, two TFL, one QB hit, and one sack last season. Gallimore also really struggled against the run, an area the Cowboys really needed him to improve in. Gallimore’s Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 29.7 was the second-worst in the league out of any defender who played more than 150 snaps on the year.

Gallimore’s injury-riddled 2021 season and poor 2022 campaign have raised plenty of questions about his long-term future in Dallas. So much so, that in a recent article Gallimore was named as the “best player that could be cut” from the Cowboys’ roster this offseason.

In the opening round of the draft, Dallas added Mazi Smith. That selection might have sounded the internal alarms of the Cowboys’ defensive tackles. Neville Gallimore already saw his snap share drop below 40 percent in 2022, and Dallas can save $2.74 million if he’s released.

It’s a solid point about how the addition of Mazi Smith could seriously impact Gallimore’s chances to stay on the Cowboys’ roster. Dallas’ two young defensive tackles, Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa are locks to make the team next season as is veteran Jonathan Hankins.

That leaves, Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, and the newly-converted Isaac Alarcòn batting for what may be one more defensive tackle spot on the roster, and that’s before factoring in guys who may flex from defensive end. While Bohanna hasn’t had tons of production during his time in the NFL, he has been better against the run than Gallimore, potentially giving him an early edge.

Dallas could also save more money parting ways with Gallimore than the other two players, helping them free up cap space to add a current free agent at another position of need.

Overall, after a solid rookie season things have gone downhill big time for 26-year-old Neville Gallimore. The defensive tackle will be a name to watch as a potential trade/cut candidate as summer nears.