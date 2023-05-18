Isaiah Land was a zero-star recruit out of high school and received no interest from any FBS schools. He got an offer from Florida A&M and enrolled in 2018 where he redshirted the first year. In his junior season, Land won awards after leading the FCS in both sacks and tackles for loss. He entered the transfer portal before his senior season and got offers from very high profile programs like Georgia, but ultimately chose to stay playing for the Rattlers in 2022.

During his time at Florida A&M, Land played a total of 1,120 snaps on defense at linebacker. He made 90 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 58 defensive stops. As a pass rusher he had 95 pressures, 28.5 sacks and also made four force fumbles. To add to his production he also had seven pass breakups and one interception while on pass coverage duties.

Measurables

Height- 6’4”

Weight- 236

Hands- 9 1/4

Arm Length- 32 1/2

Wingspan- 77

NFL Combine/Pro Day (Percentile)

10-Yard Split- 1.65 (33%)

40-Yard Time- 4.62s (75%)

Bench- 21 (42%)

Vert- 34.5 (55%)

Broad- 126 (92%)

Shuttle- 4.56s (6%)

3C- 7.20s (36%)

Scorecard:

Overall- 65.4/100 (6th-Round)

Tackling- 58/100

Run Stopping- 70/100

Pass Rush- 86/100

Pass Coverage- 71/100

Speed- 86/100

Strength- 74/100

Acceleration- 91/100

Agility- 41/100

The Positives:

His biggest strength is also the most required trait needed to play linebacker, instincts. Plenty of that on tape showing him constantly flowing to the ball.

Very sudden and quick with a great burst.

High level of reaction.

Has a good mix of pass rush moves and able to use his hands to fight off blocks.

Ideal frame and build which can be added on if Dan Quinn wants to use him more out of a three-point stance.

Good pursuit to the ball with excellent speed to chase.

High motor player and always giving high effort on every play.

Very natural bend around the edge.

Areas of Improvement:

His major issue comes from competition level and never really testing himself fully.

Has no anchor or strength in his lower half on run plays.

Can make great use of his hands to fight away blocks but has issues of mistiming his hands leaving him glued to linemen.

Slips off tackles way too easily, usually this is caused by playing with too much energy on the play.

As good of a pass rusher as he is, he does everything adequately and does nothing elite.

Needs to develop his counter moves.

The Evaluation:

For Isaiah Land to carve a path to the Dallas Cowboys roster, it is all about developing his strength and technique. He’s one of the highest-graded players in the Cowboys UDFA class and it’s easy to see why. He has great athletic traits and pass rush moves that translate in the NFL. With his instincts and reactions to get to the ball quickly and play at speed is an extremely stable foundation for Land to start from as he develops over the next season. His issues fall from competition level and still having a very raw technique in certain areas of his game as a result. Once he sharpens that technique and combines both speed and efficiency to his game, then the Cowboys could have enormous value in this player.

Consensus Ranking:

221st

Roster Forecast:

Practice Squad this year. But after a season of making adjustments he should make the 53.