Tony Pollard will be battling back from injury, but is still projected to be back before camp starts.

Tight Roping: That is the newest surgery procedure running back Tony Pollard underwent to repair the torn ligaments above his ankle where the tibia and fibula come together. Instead of inserting screws to repair the torn ligaments, and then having to undergo a second surgery to remove those screws, they now basically use thin fiber to tie the ligaments together around the lower bones above the ankle to facilitate healing. Now called “tightrope” surgery. For a previous example, this is the surgery performed to repair Tua Tagovailoa’s high ankle sprain during the 2019 season at Alabama. And for a better explanation of the surgery, here is how surgeon Dr. Norman Waldrop, who was part of the team that performed the procedure on Tagovailoa, explained how this method creates a more stable ankle and allows the ligaments to heal in their natural position. “What we do is we drill a hole from the fibula into the tibia and cast these tightropes through the bone and synch it down and tighten it,” he said back then. “What these tightropes do are stabilize the ankle. It holds that little bone in its home. It holds it still and stable enough that the bones don’t want to spread apart.” Knowing this, Pollard should be ready to go in plenty of time for the start of training camp the last week in July.

The Cowboys have quite a few vets who will need new contracts, and they won’t be cheap.

The Dallas Cowboys will face a salary cap challenge when it comes to signing Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and eventually Micah Parsons to lucrative contract extensions, but executive vice president Stephen Jones is not fearful. “I feel like as we move forward it will all be about timing, but we feel like we can work within the parameters of the cap and make those type of things happen,” Jones said Wednesday after a news conference where the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced it will host its World Finals at AT&T Stadium. Diggs, who has been named to the Pro Bowl the past two years, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Cowboys put the $17.99 million fifth-year tender for 2024 on Lamb, who has been named to the Pro Bowl the past two years. Prescott is signed through 2024 as well, while the Cowboys cannot approach Parsons, a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons, about a long-term deal until after the 2023 season. “We want to work on all of the above, but we’ll just have to see how this thing plays out,” Jones said. “You can’t dictate when things happen and the timing. It takes two sides. For them to want to sign up, they’ve got to be happy where it is. And vice versa. But I wouldn’t say just because we don’t get it done by the start of the season doesn’t mean we’re not going to ultimately sign them.”

Stephen Jones discussed the offensive line.

* O-Line Depth:*Many expected the Cowboys to address the offensive line hole earlier in the draft than they did, but Jones feels comfortable about the bodies in the room.” Obviously, we were looking at offensive line [in the draft], but with Chuma [Edoga] we’ve done some work there. We obviously feel good. Our top five linemen are our top five linemen. Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, [Tyler] Biadasz, [Terence] Steele and Zack [Martin]. We really felt like that if we’re gonna get your best five guys that have played in this league, that those are your best five. We’ll see what happens from there.” The left guard position is the biggest point of interest, and along with Terence Steele, Jones sees a few guys competing for that starting job. “I think we have a talented group of linemen,” he said. “Josh Ball will certainly get an opportunity to compete for that spot, we’re big fans of Chuma and this staff has done a lot of work on him. We really feel like he can come in there and help, and then we’ll see how these rookies can do, especially Asim [Richards]. It’s a great opportunity for him. He’s a young guy, long and we liked what we saw out there in mini-camp.”

Michael Gallup had a tough 2022, but he thinks thinking might have been the problem.

He caught only 34 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. The best thing about this year for Gallup is it isn’t last year. “[Last year] I was thinking too much,” Gallup said Wednesday, via 105.3 The Fan. “My knee was feeling sore, and it was just different. Last year at this time, I couldn’t walk. It’s different now. I feel springy again. It just feels different. It’s kind of like in the air. I’m smiling every time I walk in that facility.” Gallup tore his ACL on Jan. 2, 2022, against the Cardinals and underwent surgery Feb. 10, 2022. He missed only three games before returning to action on Oct. 2, nine months after his injury.

Gallup also had thoughts on Brandin Cooks.

“[Cooks] is just bringing knowledge to the whole group, and we love him in there,” Gallup said. “I ain’t going to lie to you: He has been in there everyday, working, just trying to win. That’s all he wants to do is just win, and he wants to do it as a group. He’s a great addition.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.