Glad to see Witten still supporting Dallas from afar.

But once the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the second round of this year’s draft, Schoonmaker found himself looking into Jason Witten. He knew of Witten, who was named to 11 Pro Bowls in his 16 years with the Cowboys and became the franchise leader in receptions (1,215) and yards (12,977). “Just scoured the internet, pretty much,” Schoonmaker said. “Tried to find all that I could.” A family connection led to him getting Witten’s cellphone number. Before last week’s rookie minicamp, Schoonmaker texted Witten. “He didn’t have to reach out to me, but obviously I’m pulling for him,” Witten said. “I know it’s a tough transition. He’s got a lot of great resources, that’s what I told him. Get in the back pocket of Dak [Prescott] and Zack [Martin]. Watch them train, watch them study, watch them recover, watch how they lead, what kind of teammates they are, what they do in the weight room, and he’ll be just fine. I know he’s got great guys to follow.” In 2003, Witten was the Cowboys’ third-round pick. He was an immediate favorite of Bill Parcells, but the coach made him work. Witten mostly watched and listened. By his second season, he caught 87 passes for 980 yards and six touchdowns and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Quinn’s absolute love for defense is infectious.

Land hails from Florida A&M University, a school that’s beginning to win the eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the Cowboys’ scouting department as of late — safety Markquese Bell having made his way to Dallas in 2022 by way of FAMU. As a matter of fact, it was Quinn’s interest in Bell that led him to Land in the first place. “Well, a lot of things, and I’ve had my eye on Zay for some time,” Quinn said during 2023 rookie minicamp. “I first saw him [as I was] looking at [Markquese] Bell from a year ago, and he had a fantastic junior year — Zay did. He had over 20 sacks and really lit it up. Who is this guy? “So, I kept up with him … I remember telling Markquese at the combine, ‘Hey, Zay ran well. He did really good.’ He said, ‘He’s a dog.’ So, from that time, I’ve always had my vision on him: the size, the length, could this defensive end play linebacker, could he go down? I know he can rush. Just trying to add — is it one of the examples of what else can they do?”

Cowboys going scorched earth for a new kicker, why not consider some guys with fresh legs.

Special teams coach John Fassel discussed the kicker situation at the Cowboys rookie minicamp having this to say: “Well, we got Tristan on the roster,” Fassel said. “I think anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration.” Fassel went on to discuss veteran options as well as USFL and XFL kickers, further reiterating every option is on the table. Brandon Aubrey, Birmingham Aubrey, a former Notre Dame soccer standout and MLS defender, has been one of the top kickers in the USFL since transitioning to the sport of football. He went 18-of-22 his first season as a USFL kicker and even though his overall volume is down in 2023, he’s improved to an 86 percent success rate this season.

Could be a topic of discussion even into the first weeks of the season.

Following the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys roster looks solidified at all positions and can now deploy a strong group of starters. However, in the eyes of some, the bench could still use some upgrades. In a recent article by ESPN, they identified a lack of depth at two offensive positions as the team’s most glaring weaknesses. First amongst positions ESPN believed could use some more experienced depth at is wide receiver. “The current No. 4 option is Jalen Tolbert, who was targeted just three times in eight games as a rookie. Third-year receiver Simi Fehoko had a little more usage than Tolbert (three catches). KaVontae Turpin is really just a return specialist, and the Cowboys didn’t draft a receiver this year until Jalen Brooks in the seventh round,” ESPN said. “There will be real trouble if CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks or Michael Gallup suffers an injury.”

