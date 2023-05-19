It has been over a week since the NFL released the 2023 league schedule (see the Dallas Cowboys schedule right here) and as a result many Cowboys fans have begun planning different trips that they will be taking this year. Hopefully they are all happy ones that lead to wins.

With the regular season schedule release also came the teams that the Cowboys (and everyone else) would play in the preseason, as well as the order that they would happen. While that was the case, last week’s announcement did not include the exact dates or times for the preseason contests.

We now know when they will happen.

Just in…



2023 #Cowboys Preseason Sked:



08/12 vs. Jaguars, 4 pm CT (ATT Stadium)



08/19 @ Seahawks, 9 pm CT



08/26 vs. Raiders, 7 pm CT (ATT Stadium)



It’s been more than 20 years since Dallas has opened a preseason with a home game. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) May 19, 2023

August 12th will be the first time that we see the Cowboys play an exhibition game this year and they will do so at AT&T Stadium, a rarity in terms of their preseason opener as the mothership’s Patrik Walker notes. That game will be an early one happening at 5:00 pm ET.

One week later coffee will be necessary as the Cowboys will visit the Seattle Seahawks on August 19th at 10:00pm ET. All three preseason games will actually be on Saturdays as the Cowboys will round it out at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 26th at 8:00pm ET. Two weeks later the regular season will begin on the road against the New York Giants.