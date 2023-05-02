Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over we can start to envision how this year’s Dallas Cowboys draft class will impact the team. Soon enough the rookies will partake in rookie minicamp which will offer us our first opportunity to actually see them in their Dallas Cowboys uniforms playing football.

Something that is always fun around this time of year is learning which jersey numbers the rookies will be wearing and on Tuesday the mothership announced them.

Mazi Smith............................. 58 (this was already known)

Luke Schoonmaker................ 86

DeMarvion Overshown.......... 35

Junior Fehoko......................... 93

Asim Richards........................ 76

Eric Scott Jr............................ 37

Deuce Vaughn....................... 42

Jalen Brooks........................... 83

It has become vogue for a lot of players to choose numbers in the single digits, but as they have been available for two years now, there are not a lot of choices, especially given that the Cowboys make it a practice not to hand certain numbers (8, 12, 22) out for obvious reasons.

Luke Schoonmaker will be the latest tight end to wear number 86 as the number belonged to Dalton Schultz before he left in free agency this year. Many were interested to see what number running back Deuce Vaughn would wear given that he wore 22 at Kansas State, but, as noted, the team does not make that one available. He will be rocking 42 which I like a lot myself.

There you have it. Which jersey are you getting? Scroll down to the comments and let us know!