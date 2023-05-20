One of the most legendary athletes to play on Sundays in the NFL has passed away.

The NFL and the entire sports world lost an iconic legend on Friday with the passing of former Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and also an impactful ambassador on and off the field, Brown was 87 years of age when he “passed peacefully,” according to a statement from his family. On Friday, the Cowboys issued an official statement: “It is with great sorrow and respect that we extend our deepest sympathies to the Jim Brown family. His impact on our game and our league, on and off the playing field, will always be remembered. We are so grateful for his life and legacy.” A dominant running back of his era from 1957-65, Brown had many battles against the Cowboys, who began their franchise in 1960 but had some memorable battles against Brown and the Browns.

Condolences to the Barnes family.

Barnes was one of the four Black athletes to first integrate the Rice athletic program in the fall of 1968. In addition to his accomplishments on the football field – the linebacker became the first Black player to be named to the All-Southwest Conference defensive team – he helped form the Black Student Union and led a movement for the school to hire more minority teachers and coaches. The Cowboys took Barnes in the seventh round (176 overall) of the ‘73 draft, and there were suspicions he lasted that long because of his civil rights activism. He backed up Lee Roy Jordan his rookie season and was used primarily on special teams. He was released one year later in a dispute over a knee injury and was claimed off waivers by New England. “Yes, I was an activist,’’ Barnes told The Dallas Morning News nearly six years ago. “But I wasn’t trying to change the Cowboys, just how you treat people.’’ Barnes spent time with the Patriots, Miami and St. Louis before landing in Oakland. He played mainly on special teams for the Raiders team that won Super Bowl XI. Barnes, who had been plagued by injuries throughout his career, retired in ‘77 and went back to school to earn his Masters degree in education from Prairie View A&M. He most recently served as the assistant principal at the Garland Alternative Education Center.

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs are about to get paid a lot of money.

In their annual list of top 25 players under the age of 25 years old entering the 2023 NFL season, Pro Football Focus recognizes the gifts Dallas has put together, including three members of the Cowboys. It’s a testament to the franchise’s ability to identify and draft great players, while also developing them into stars. The Cowboys were one of just two teams to have three players land on the top 25 list. The players mentioned on the list for Dallas shouldn’t be a surprise and they’re the core of the future for the team.

This makes the NFL season feel closer.

Having received their official regular season schedule in mid-May, they now have their preseason schedule in-hand as well, and it includes a very, very interesting tidbit. The three games are to be played accordingly: August 12: vs. Jaguars, 4 pm CT (AT&T Stadium) August 19: at Seahawks, 9 pm CT (Lumen Field) August 26: vs. Raiders, 7 pm CT (AT&T Stadium) The first thing that should leap out at you is the fact the Cowboys will open their 2023 preseason at home in Arlington, a rare occurrence for the club. And if you’re wondering just how rare it is, well, they’ve not done so since the 2011 season — more than two decades ago — and never since training camp was moved to Oxnard. This will make for an intriguing travel schedule, considering they’ll return home from Southern California to battle the Jaguars before then returning to the Sunshine State, departing from there to visit the Seahawk in the Pacific Northwest. With so many changes in the coaching ranks below Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn, including ushering in new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, along with roster shakeups that include parting ways with former two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott, all eyes are on the Cowboys to see if they can not only muster yet another winning season.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.