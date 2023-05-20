You may or may not be aware of this, but the NFC East has not had a repeat champion in quite some time. It was all the way back in 2004 when a team last repeated as winners of this particular division, and did so with a bit of force as the Philadelphia Eagles won their fourth division title in a row during that 2004 season. Ever since - a span of almost 20 years - no team has secured hats, t-shirts and a home playoff game in back-to-back seasons.

To be clear, this truth has no real relevance towards the upcoming 2023 season. What the 2005-2022 teams throughout the division have to do with the 2023 versions is hardly relevant, but the fact that we have gone almost two decades without a repeat winner is at least something that needs to be said out loud.

Obviously none of us would be upset if the trend that we are talking about continued since the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East last season (en route to losing the Super Bowl mind you). History quite literally says that they will not win the division, on top of all of the other history that suggests there will be some regression happening to them, which opens the door for the Dallas Cowboys to win it for the second time in three years.

Since we are in the middle of the offseason we thought it would be fun to gauge the group and ask a simple question: What is the order in which you fear the teams in the NFC East?

It is hard not to say that the Eagles are the most concerning team given how strong they were last year and even if regression does hit them they will still likely be very good. The New York Giants were also a playoff group a season ago, but they kind of over-delivered. Their upcoming schedule is very difficult with four of their first six games being on the road and five of them coming against playoff teams from last year.

As far as the only NFC East team to not reach the Divisional Round last year, the Washington Commanders are apparently serious about starting Sam Howell at quarterback. The most notable thing happening with that franchise is the ownership sale which will likely lead to better days in the future, but those sorts of things take time. The 2023 Washington team is hardly one that makes anybody nervous.

So with all of that being said it feels like most people would go Eagles, Giants and then Commanders, but we are here for discussion as noted.

Let’s hear it.