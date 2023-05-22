While learning under Dan Quinn, Durde has turned the Cowboys' defensive line into one of the best in the league. And others are beginning to notice.

As part of its efforts to diversify head coaching hires, the NFL is hosting Year 2 of its Coaching Accelerator program this week. The program will take place during the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, MN, May 21 – 23. This year, the Dallas Cowboys are represented by defensive line coach Aden Durde. Participants are selected based on their high potential to be considered for an NFL head coach position in the future. One purpose of the Coach Accelerator is to increase exposure between NFL owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent. The 40 participants in attendance will have the opportunity to network, build relationships, and attend content sessions intended to advance both leadership skills and business acumen. Although the program is relatively new, it seems to be serving its intended purpose. In the NFL’s press release, Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants. We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

Brian Schottenheimer seems to be content taking a back seat to Mike McCarthy’s vision for the offense.

The son of the late Marty Schottenheimer - a mentor to McCarthy - will work closely with the head coach to insteall and then eventually run the offense. Holding the title of “coordinator” without holding the play sheet is new for Brian, yet they’ve hit the ground running. “That’s my job: to help prepare the guys and prepare the staff and be in a position where we feel like we can go out there every week and compete and stack a lot of wins together,’’ he said. “I’m excited about the process, but it will [admittedly] be a little different because I’ve never done it.” Which “it’’ is that? The one that has him as a coordinator who won’t be the play-caller. Or even, one might say, the one that actually has McCarthy serving as his own coordinator, with trusted aide Schottenheimer by his side - both busy “teaching’’ right now. “I have not [been in this situation before], but I’m excited,’’ Schottenheimer said. “There’s no ego on my part. I just wanna win. I wanna help this team win for the players, first and foremost, and for this organization and the Jones family — [I have] all the respect in the world for Mike.’’

It is the time of year when talk of the roster bubble is in full swing.

Cowboys’ Cut Candidate No. 1: Jabril Cox Draft picks are bound to have a snowball effect on any NFL team’s roster, and the Cowboys’ third-round pick of LB DeMarvion Overshown may push Jabril Cox to the fringe. Cox’s tenure in Dallas has been plagued with injuries ever since he was drafted by the Cowboys in 2021. The former fourth-rounder tore his ACL in Week 8 of his rookie campaign, an injury that impacted his start to the 2022 season, and Cox may be struggling to pull his weight around the rest of the Cowboys’ all-star defenders. Cox played the majority of his career snaps on special teams, where the team likely hoped he would evolve into a spry and durable linebacker. With Overshown possibly taking over more snaps at Cox’s natural linebacker spot, Cox may be able to fill in for special-teamer Luke Gifford who left for the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason, but that’s a big if.

Get your popcorn ready. These three matchups should involve a lot of points.

2. Buffalo Bills The Cowboys haven’t faced the Bills since Thanksgiving Day in 2019. Josh Allen was just in his second season at the time and Stefon Diggs was still with the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo won that game 26-15. Four years later, Dallas will face a developed and superstar quarterback in Allen, a wide receiver duo of Diggs and Gabe Davis that has the speed on the outside, and a tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid that has the potential to cause headaches for defenses and an explosive back in James Cook. Though a daunting matchup, the Cowboys definitely have their own star power on defense to contain Buffalo’s offense. Trevon Diggs will face his brother for the first time in his career and Stephon Gilmore should help contain Diggs or Davis on the outside. Leighton Vander Esch or even rookie DeMarvion Overshown, a great coverage linebacker, could man up against Knox, and DaRon Bland could guard Kincaid in the slot.

A few options if Dallas wants to add some familiar faces to the roster.

OT Jason Peters The 18-year veteran hasn’t turned in his retirement papers, so he could conceivably sign on with a team at any given moment. That moment will more than likely not come until mid-summer, as he sat on the sideline last year until Tyron Smith’s injury brought him to Dallas. He suffered multiple injuries while with the Cowboys, including a hip injury that kept him out of the divisional round loss to the 49ers, but he could still help a club in 2023. WR T.Y. Hilton Hilton’s 3rd-and-Universe connection with Dak Prescott will live in infamy among Cowboys’ fans for a long time. He came in and helped the Dallas offense when CeeDee Lamb was the only viable weapon in the passing game. He too, sat out waiting for the right opportunity with a contender to come along and it wouldn’t be surprising if that was his stance again in 2023.

What is the market value for a running back who can pick up 2-3 yards in nearly any situation?

The longer Elliott stays on the market, the more the idea of his return to Dallas becomes a talking point. Dallas has only signed Ronald Jones as a replacement along with drafting Deuce Vaughn. They also have Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle already on the roster. Recently Bill Barnwell at ESPN suggested an Elliott return to Dallas. For a Cowboys team that already had plenty of hesitation about featuring [Tony] Pollard for more than 30 snaps per game, bringing back [Ezekiel] Elliott on a cheaper deal would provide security at one of the team’s thinnest positions. Pollard is still recovering from the fractured left fibula he suffered during the postseason, so if the Cowboys don’t want to rush him back into the lineup in September, Elliott’s ability to pass protect and run effectively between the tackles would be a plus for coach Mike McCarthy. If Elliott — who ran for 876 yards and 12 TDs last season — is not going to land a deal for more than $5 million somewhere else, why not stay home in Dallas? The interesting nugget there is Barnwell pegging $5 million a year as some kind of ceiling for a deal. The Cowboys can easily get out of deals with Jones (around $1 million), Dowdle (around $1 million) and Davis (just under $900,000). We’ll count Deuce Vaughn in a different category since his role will be as change of pace/gadget/passing game specialist.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.