Durrell Johnson was a two-star recruit out of high school, having only one offer from the Liberty Flame. He joined them in 2020. During his time playing at Liberty University, Johnson played a total of 1,501 snaps. As a run-stopper he had 120 tackles, an impressive 44 tackles for loss with an even more impressive 82 defensive stops. As a pass rusher he created 88 pressures, 21 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also had two interceptions and scored a touchdown.

Measurables:

Height- 6’3”

Weight- 237

Hands- 8

Arm Length- 34 5/8

Wingspan- 80 1/4

NFL Combine/Pro Day (Percentile)

10-Yard Split- 1.55 (94%)

40-Yard Time- 4.69s (81%)

Bench- 16 (6%)

Vert- 36.5 (85%)

Broad- 124 (92%)

Shuttle- 4.66s (14%)

3C- 7.57s (9%)

Scorecard:

Overall- 47/100 (UDFA)

Tackling- 56/100

Run Stopping- 68/100

Pass Rush- 66/100

Pass Coverage- 55/100

Speed- 90/100

Strength- 22/100

Acceleration- 95/100

Agility- 41/100

The Positives:

They say stats stay in school, but his résumé out of college is impressive filling every defensive statistical column.

Has elite burst.

High motor player that displays consistent energy from the first to the last play.

Good length with high-levels of athleticism help him win as a pass rusher.

Deadly spin move.

Has good flexibility to consistently bend around the edge.

Has good speed to chase down the ball carrier or to keep up with tight ends in coverage.

Johnson shows above average awareness on the field.

Areas of Improvement:

His biggest concern is he needs to add bulk to play defensive end in the NFL, but it’s whether his frame can take that much.

Too small to play interior and not powerful enough to play edge.

Loses any control once he gets contact.

Needs to improve hand skills against blocks, especially against blockers with better reach.

Low speed-to-power ability.

Not enough aggression at the point of attack.

The Evaluation:

The Dallas Cowboys have an athletic upside prospect in Durrell Johnson. He does need to add weight, but more specifically he needs good weight in terms of muscle mass. With further coaching he will need to bring a more fierce demeanor to his run defense and refine his pass rush skills with his hands. He does have an NFL-ready spin move, and has good versatility playing in a two- or three-point stance, and the potential is there if can get his strength levels up. It’s tricky to establish at this point if he can stay on the practice squad, but it’s hopeful he will based on his potential and how much he flashed while at college.

Consensus Ranking:

431st

Roster Forecast:

Practice Squad hopeful