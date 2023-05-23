At the NFL owner’s meeting, team owners agreed by a vote of 24 to 8 to pass a proposal to flex Thursday night football games. For years, fans have grumbled over the lack of quality matchups on Thursday night and being stuck with games that have little to no intrigue or a lopsided affair between two teams headed in different directions in the standings. To remedy that concern, the league voted to address that issue.

The Dallas Cowboys play at least one game on Thursday annually, hosting a game on Thanksgiving. This season the Cowboys are primed to have two Thursday games on the schedule as they are currently set to play the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30th. However, with this ruling being enacted, the Cowboys could see their game against Seattle rescheduled.

This would be an interesting situation because the Cowboys were initially set to play three games in a span of eleven days in November (Carolina, Washington, and Seattle) before having a ten-day rest before playing the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial late-season contest. Yet, the NFL could be reluctant to move their biggest attraction out of another primetime slot. If so, and they are moved to play on Sunday, December 3rd for example, it would give the team less time to prepare for that matchup against the Eagles. This is certainly something monitor.