While we are waiting around for the Dallas Cowboys to make some news, we thought it would be a good time to poll fans on a couple of free agent questions.

Previously, special teams coach Jim Fassel let it be known that the Cowboys were very much interested in bringing in a veteran kicker at some point to compete with Tristan Vizcaino. He even mentioned a few by name.

“It’s probably the easier way (to go) because you know what you’re going to get,” Fassel said. “If you’re going to bring them in, you have to be excited about what it is. There’s veterans on the street right now – let’s face it, there’s Mason (Crosby), there’s Robbie (Gould), there’s (Ryan) Succup. There’s a lot of guys that have performed in the NFL, and you weigh that against everything else. There’s really no secrets of who’s available. The good thing for us at the kicker spot is just being patient and deciding who that second guy is we’re going to bring in, whether it’s now or training camp.”

So below we put those names in a poll with a few other options. Cast your vote and we’ll post the final results later this week.

As a bonus, we want to get Cowboys Nation’s opinion on bringing back Ezekiel Elliott if it could be done on a low-cost deal.

Vote!

