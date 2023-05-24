Myles Brooks was a three-star high school recruit and committed and de-committed twice before settling on Stephen F. Austin in 2019. After playing three seasons for the Lumberjacks, he entered the transfer portal and played his senior year for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

In his freshman year at Stephen F. Austin, he only played one game and recorded just three tackles, but over the three years at Stephen F. Austin he played 940 snaps, while at Louisiana Tech he played a very sturdy 719 snaps. During his time at both schools he recorded 70 tackles, 27 defensive stops and had two forced fumbles. In pass coverage he allowed a 46% completion rate off 137 targets, made 18 pass break-ups and had nine interceptions. He did allow six touchdowns but still finished his college career with an elite passer rating allowed of just 52.1.

In his final year playing for the Bulldogs, he had an outstanding 46.0 passer rating allowed, with nine pass break-ups and three interceptions on the year.

Measurables:

Height- 6’1”

Weight- 201

Hands- 9 1/2

Arm Length- 30 3/4

Wingspan- 74 1/2

NFL Combine/Pro Day (Percentile)

10-Yard Split- 1.56 (41%)

40-Yard Time- 4.51s (44%)

Vert- 35 (36%)

Broad- 121 (43%)

Shuttle- 4.51s (1%)

3C- 7.27s (5%)

Scorecard:

Overall- 61.8/100 (7th-Round)

Tackling- 59/100

Run Stopping- 62/100

Man Coverage- 73/100

Zone Coverage- 71/100

Speed- 74/100

Strength- 52/100

Acceleration- 60/100

Agility- 19/100

The Positives:

Physical and competitive in press man with an ideal frame for the role.

Locates the ball and shows great awareness to track the ball on deep passes.

Has a great ability to get up and high point the ball before receivers. His hand work when he gets up there is textbook.

Sheds blocks well and is a solid run stopper down at the line.

Very hard to beat on screen passes.

Good reactions in all aspects of the field.

A nightmare for the opposition when he intercepts the ball.

Areas of Improvement:

Needs to get stronger.

Too easily fooled by play fakes and play-action.

Struggles to mirror and not oily enough.

Has issues with foot speed.

Backpedal needs work to be faster and smoother.

Top speed isn’t ideal.

Zone coverage coaching is a huge must for his development.

The Evaluation:

Myles Brooks has the prototypical look of a perimeter press man cornerback. He possesses good instincts and reactions combined with the frame and feet to stay with his assignment in press. When you add his scrappiness and competitiveness to go up and fight for the ball when it’s in the air, and it all makes for a great start coming into the NFL. His speed, below average tackling ability and also his issues with penalties when he gets to handsy at times are all key focal points for Brooks to work on this season in training. It’s exciting to see what he can develop into when we remember this a coaching staff that found huge value last year at the cornerback position with DaRon Bland.

Consensus Ranking:

238th

Roster Forecast:

Practice Squad with expectations to get called to the active roster at times this year.