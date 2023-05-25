The Dallas Cowboys are usually buyers rather than sellers as it pertains to making trades, however, they have proven in the past they will ship players away if it’s for the betterment of the team. Today, we’re going to explore the possibility of the Cowboys using a few of their tradable assets to do just that.

Instead of identifying players who are potentially on the roster bubble and as such carry little trade value, we will instead target the ones who teams would more than likely have to give up draft capital or a rare player-for-player trade to acquire. Due to the current depth at certain positions, the three players listed below could potentially be trade assets this year.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Prior to the season-ending injury he sustained last year, Jordan Lewis was the Dallas Cowboys starting nickel cornerback. Sadly for him, that job may no longer be up for grabs thanks to the emergence of DaRon Bland and his five interception season as a rookie. And on top of that, the trade that brought Stephon Gilmore to Dallas probably further pushes him down the depth chart.

Despite all that, Lewis does provide some much-needed veteran depth at the CB position. The Cowboys can save a little over $4.7 million by trading him to a CB needy team looking for a plug-and-play starter, however, the injury insurance he could provide could sway them to keep him. With one-year remaining on his contract and younger/cheaper players behind him, Dallas could definitely consider moving him if they so choose.

DE Dante Fowler

Dante Fowler may have been able to sign a more lucrative contract with another team this offseason, but instead decided to return to the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal. The soon-to-be 29-year-old (August 3), is coming off a season in which he accumulated six QB sacks, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in a rotational role. Due to the current depth at the position though, he could be the odd man out.

The Cowboys are currently plush with pass rusher’s right now. It’s an excellent problem to have, however, a veteran like Fowler with younger players pushing for more playing time behind him on the depth chart could be viewed as a progress stopper. Because of that, Dallas could look to see what kind of trade value he has and possibly move him if it’s for the betterment for the overall team as a whole.

DE Dorance Armstrong

Dorance Armstrong is kind of in the same boat as Dante Fowler due to the depth at defensive end. There is a difference though. Unlike Fowler, Armstrong currently has two years remaining on his current contract, which could possibly make him the most desirable trade asset the Cowboys have on their entire roster. Instead of trying to acquire player via trade on what could be a one-year rental, teams would be getting a multiyear deal.

To trade away a player of Dorance Armstrong’s caliber though, the Cowboys would likely have to be blown away with an offer. No. 92 is not only one of their better special teams players, but he’s also probably their most productive DE not named DeMarcus Lawrence or Micah Parsons. Dallas would more than likely have no problem finding a trade partner to acquire the 26-year-old, however, that may not be what’s in the best interest of the team.